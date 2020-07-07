LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Digg · Updated:

A mansion or a flat? By the sea or on the hill? Here's how much space a quarter of a million dollars will get you across America, according to real estate blog PropertyShark's analysis. The quarter-of-a-million sale price was the national median home price in 2018, according to the US Census Bureau, with a 5.1 percent price increase added per the House Price Index to bring it to the present day.

See the interactive graph here.

Here are some key takeaways from PropertyShark's chart:

  • Detroit, Michigan, and New York, New York are at the opposite ends of the spectrum. For $250,000 in Detroit, a homeowner can purchase 5,407 square feet. In Manhattan, for the same price, a homeowner would get under 5 percent of that, just 232 square feet. It's a toss-up between a sprawling house or a city studio.
  • New York City is expensive but New York state has one of the most affordable cities in the country, Buffalo, where a homeowner can purchase 4,145 square feet of residential space for $250,000. That's nearly 18 times more than the space they'd be able to purchase in Manhattan.
  • If you're a fan of the aquatic life, picking which coast you live on makes a big difference. In Long Beach, CA, $250,000 will get you 506 square feet of space. On the opposite coast, in Tampa, FL, you can get a property three times that — 1,764 square feet — for the same price.
  • In the top ten cities where a homeowner can purchase the most amount of space for $250,000, Texas (3) and Ohio (2) make up half the list.
  • In the top ten cities where a homeowner can purchase the least amount of space for $250,000, five are in California.


Here are the top ten cities where you can purchase the most amount of space for $250,000:

And the top ten cities where you can purchase the least amount of space for $250,000:


[Read the entire report at PropertyShark]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

TRANSMISSION ERROR

2 diggs theringer.com

In the early months of the pandemic, television was in a rare position to maintain a modicum of normalcy. But as the shutdown drags on and as sets remain closed, a drought is upon us.

GREEN WITH HORROR

3 diggs ozy.com

In the 1890s, 16 percent of those admitted to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London received the diagnosis of chlorosis. The disease entailed a host of symptoms, but the most unusual — and the one that gave the disease its name — was the greenish tinge that the skin of the afflicted acquired.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account