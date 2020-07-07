A mansion or a flat? By the sea or on the hill? Here's how much space a quarter of a million dollars will get you across America, according to real estate blog PropertyShark's analysis. The quarter-of-a-million sale price was the national median home price in 2018, according to the US Census Bureau, with a 5.1 percent price increase added per the House Price Index to bring it to the present day.

See the interactive graph here.

Here are some key takeaways from PropertyShark's chart:

Detroit, Michigan, and New York, New York are at the opposite ends of the spectrum. For $250,000 in Detroit, a homeowner can purchase 5,407 square feet. In Manhattan, for the same price, a homeowner would get under 5 percent of that, just 232 square feet. It's a toss-up between a sprawling house or a city studio.

New York City is expensive but New York state has one of the most affordable cities in the country, Buffalo, where a homeowner can purchase 4,145 square feet of residential space for $250,000. That's nearly 18 times more than the space they'd be able to purchase in Manhattan.

If you're a fan of the aquatic life, picking which coast you live on makes a big difference. In Long Beach, CA, $250,000 will get you 506 square feet of space. On the opposite coast, in Tampa, FL, you can get a property three times that — 1,764 square feet — for the same price.

In the top ten cities where a homeowner can purchase the most amount of space for $250,000, Texas (3) and Ohio (2) make up half the list.

In the top ten cities where a homeowner can purchase the least amount of space for $250,000, five are in California.



Here are the top ten cities where you can purchase the most amount of space for $250,000:

And the top ten cities where you can purchase the least amount of space for $250,000:



[Read the entire report at PropertyShark]