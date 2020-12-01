Pandemic Shopping In March Vs. Now
Remember when we were all disinfecting our groceries at the beginning of the pandemic?
[Via TikTok]
Melania Trump posted the first photos of this year's seasonal White House decorations, and it's a Christmas miracle: they are perfectly fine. See her decorative choices from all four years of the Trump administration.
Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," has announced he is transgender.
Andrew Goodman interviews anti-mask protesters at the Walk For Freedom demonstration in Calgary.
Comedian Katherine Ryan points out there is a noted disparity between how people view single moms versus single dads.
The McRib is a food with both a devout following and many detractors. But what is the genesis of the world's most popular fast food chain's most mysterious menu item? And why, oh why, is it not available all the time like the majority of the rest of the McDonald's menu?
The heavy instrument platform fell before engineers could perform controlled demolition.
The Police's "Every Breath You Take" has all the right lyrics for a Randy Travis-esque cowboy song.
President Donald Trump's arsenal for overturning the election will soon be down to one final, desperate maneuver: pressing his Republican allies on Capitol Hill to step in and derail Joe Biden's presidency.
The owner of Nottingham's 400 Rabbits says he is making a point about bars being treated unfairly.
James Hoffmann, the preeminent coffee expert, reviews the technology made for coffee on the go.
As an internet fad built on misinformation gains steam, the industry it threatens is finally punching back. But in doing so, are they only making things worse?
Only sawdust remains at the site of the Bavarian mystery statue that has gained celebrity status among alpine hikers.
On the complicated legacy of "American Pie" and other late-'90s and early-aughts teen comedies.
The elasticity of cold glass is eye-opening.
Sidney Powell has filed several lawsuits in key election states where President-Elect Joe Biden has won, many containing unfounded conspiracy theories and errors.
COVID-19 won't be the last time a virus jumps from animals to humans and threatens humanity. Now scientists are trying to determine what factors are most likely to incubate the next deadly virus.
Who wouldn't love to smash something over their friend's heads for a movie?
It took a global pandemic and a badly timed breakup for Manny Argueta to realize just how far he had grown apart from his guy friends.
Earthlings, it seems, not aliens, were responsible for the removal of the mysterious monolith.
Jeremy Messersmith reminisces about his childhood spent playing video games.
Misleading public data, a three-week lag in diagnosing new virus cases, and a previously undeclared regional spike in influenza cases: internal documents show a chaotic and underfunded provincial health care system struggling to confront a mysterious viral outbreak.
Chang donated his earnings to restaurant industry workers in need.
We've sung them for generations, but can you imagine the brainstorm session these classic holiday jingles had to go through.
On Monday President Trump's campaign lawyer and former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova said that fired Trump cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be executed for saying that the election was the "most secure in United States history."
Scissors beats paper in rock, paper, scissors, but is that also true in real life?
Amid the long-raging deadly strife in Indian-controlled Kashmir, another conflict is silently taking its toll on the Himalayan region's residents: the conflict between man and wild animals.
Mexico is set to shatter another murder record, but that grim reality is nowhere to be seen on the TikTok videos that go viral by showcasing drug cartel culture.
Rarely do we get to see a rear-end happen this close.
Real world experience with the new M1 Macs have started ticking in. They are fast. Real fast. But why? What is the magic?
How Nike attempts to balance messaging with reality.
If you find slicing a cake evenly with a knife too tricky sometimes, here's a method that's a piece of cake.
President Trump's political operation has raised more than $150 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election to shatter fundraising records set during the campaign, according to people with knowledge of the contributions.
Researchers built super-sensitive chambers inside of mountains to study our host star.
Some public health officials advise against washing one's meats before cooking it, but here's why some cultures support the practice.
Three Black, queer writers on how HIV has shaped their sex life, career, and sense of community.
What it's like to stay alive as the virus charts its fatal course through a home for the elderly in one of the worst-hit neighborhoods in the Bronx.
Don't talk behind my back. Don't talk in front of me either.
How is it that the Brits can have a newly elected prime minister meeting with the queen to form a new government within a day or two, but Americans need 10 or 11 weeks to install a new crew?
In Northern Italy, the new wave is somehow darker.
This "Daily Show" segment, which has Carell and Colbert arguing over the merits of a death tax, is peak comedy writing.
From "The Real Housewives of Potomac" to Sir Anthony Hopkins' unhinged Twitter, here are the random bits of entertainment from 2020 that The Daily Beast staff is thankful for.
Walter Tevis's novel portrayed an alternative to the Cold War game that Bobby Fischer dominated. Today, the chess world is finally catching up.
Why Trump's campaign lawsuits are going down in flames in the most ridiculous ways.
Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" campaign recalls one of the most disastrous political lies of the 20th century.
Who's ready for some Wednesday-afternoon football? A third postponement of the Ravens-Steelers game reveals the lengths the NFL will go to keep its schedule on course. But it's not without a cost.
YouTuber Music is Win had the rare opportunity to play a guitar that once belonged to Eric Clapton and which is currently valued at $1 to $1.5 million.