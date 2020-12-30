How Much Money Will Your Second Stimulus Check Be? Use This Calculator To Find Out
As the second round of stimulus checks is currently on its way, here's a calculator from Omni that can help calculate the amount of money you or your household will be receiving from the administration.
Right now, most Americans will likely be receiving $600 stimulus checks. The House of Representatives passed a bill to raise the amount to $2,000, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the US Senate.
According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, direct deposits of the $600 stimulus checks have begun this Tuesday evening and will continue throughout the week.
