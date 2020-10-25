👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

How Many Snow Leopards Can You Spot In This Video From The Himalayas
CAT'S OUT OF THE BAG

Digg

From a 2018 video shot in Ladakh, India, see for yourself how hard it is to spot snow leopards in the wild.

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'3 TEARS FELL FROM MY EYE'

4 diggs nytimes.com

Sugar Good and John Thompson discovered there was more than coffee brewing during his early-morning stops at the store she manages in Edmond, Oklahoma. He proposed in the parking lot and they married at the drive-through.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample