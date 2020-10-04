How Can I Get My Job Back After I Got Fired For Beating Up My Girlfriend's Husband At Work, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My Job Back After I Got Fired For Beating Up My Girlfriend's Husband At Work?

I am a personal trainer in my early 20s. I have been hooking up with a woman (almost 40) for the past few months, two or three times a week. Her husband found out about us. Yesterday, he called the gym where I work and also called my mother and told her I was sleeping with his wife. My mom is furious. Then he came after me at the gym. I told him to calm down, but he took a swing at me and we fought. I knocked him out cold. He was out cold for about five minutes on the floor. The manager at the gym fired me for fighting. I think it was wrong of the manager to do that, as I was only defending myself. Now I'm wondering how to get my job back. I talked to my lady friend and she told me her husband is home in bed with a couple of broken ribs and a headache. He couldn't go to work today. How can I get my job back?

Amy Dickinson tells the letter writer they are lucky they didn't get arrested for assault. "I would not want to attend a gym where a trainer regularly hooked up with a married patron, and then beat that person's husband to unconsciousness — right there in the gym," she writes. "You obviously take no responsibility for your own actions and how they contributed to the outcome." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make Things Better After Informing An Acquaintance That Her Daughter's Name Is An Insult In My Native Language?

3 weeks ago I went to visit my friend Alice and during my visit Mary (a friend of Alice) came unexpectedly over. Mary and I started a conversation and during that conversation Mary asked me what my cultural/ethnic background was and I explained that I was Ethiopian. Mary seemed really happy to hear that as it confirmed what she believed I was. We talked about how she spent time in Ethiopia for some outreach program when she was younger and how much of an impact the people, culture and traditions had on her. She then told me that the locals named her Yema Yimechi because that means "beloved one" and that she loved the name so much that she has named her new born daughter it. I asked her if she was serious. She told me she was and well Yema Yimechi (correct spelling is የማይመች and the closest English spelling is yemayimechi ) does not mean "beloved one" in Amharic. It actually means uncomfortable/inconvenient/imbecile depending on how you use it. So I told her the true meaning. Mary is now very angry with me and refuses to accept that she named her child an unpleasant/offensive name. Mary left angry and Alice is now upset with me for hurting Mary's feelings as she feels I shouldn't have told her. I do feel bad as she seemed genuinely hurt by it and I don't know what to do or how to fix hurting Mary's feelings. How do I fix this?

The commenters on the r/relationships subreddit agree that the letter writer did nothing wrong and isn't at fault for Mary's embarrassment. "You did her a favour, imagine that kid growing up oblivious and wondering why she gets funny looks from any Ethiopian folks she might meet," one of them writes. "It's her issue to come to terms with." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Get My Employer To Refer To Me As 'Lord'?

I was hoping that you could help me with a question I have regarding the use of honorifics in workplace documentation. I have recently acquired a new honorific, and my employers are refusing to use it on the documents that I have requested it be used on. I have legal documents that also show that my title is a fully legal one and can be used on official government documents up to and including my passport. Is there anything that I can do to get my employers to use it? Specifically, I have a doctorate and I am also legally a Lord, meaning that I should therefore legally be entitled to either go by Lord LastName or Dr LastName. My employer has already referred to me as Lord LastName in several documents as well as Dr LastName in others, but they are now refusing to use either of them in any documents and on a display board that displays pictures of members of staff and their names underneath for visitors to familiarize themselves with. My passport actually also has my name as Lord FirstName LastName, which irks me that it can be used on important legal documents and yet, my employer refuses to acknowledge it.

Alison Green says that the employer is entitled to decide which honorifics they want to use for employees, as long as they apply that decision to everyone equally. "I'm guessing you're not in the U.S. and I can't speak to how this would play in another country's culture, but I can tell you that in the U.S. continuing to push for this would mark you as out-of-touch and pompous," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do If My Dad Follows Through On His Threat To Call The FBI Because My Son Wore A Headband?

My family and I have been under a strict quarantine for the last couple of weeks in order to see my wife's parents who are at high risk. During this quarantine, we sent lots of pictures to extended family we couldn't see. In response to one particular text, my father responded by saying, "Great pictures! Except for the one where your son is in drag." In the picture in question, my son had a headband on which for a three-year-old was completely harmless and had nothing to do with drag. For a long time, my father has had close-minded views and has made some bigoted comments, but never against my family. This caused a fight during which my father suggested that my wife gets a kick out of "sexualizing" our son, which is completely ridiculous. This is part of a larger pattern with him. In the past, he's inappropriately suggested that my mother had a sexual relationship with a minor, and he certainly seems like he has some mental health issues, especially when it comes to sex. More recently, my father reached out to me directly and asked if I would join him in person for something after our quarantine. I declined as his behavior was unacceptable and I would not be seeing him until we resolved it. He went off again, suggesting that he wasn't the one who took sexual pictures. I said there are no sexual pictures. He threatened me by suggesting the FBI get involved to determine that. At which point, I said that I would not communicate with him anymore. There's really no case here, but my dad can sometimes be very manipulative and I'm worried that he will get the authorities involved. Well, I have no concerns about what they'd find. I keep thinking it would be good practice for me to get a lawyer to ensure I get ahead of this so that it doesn't impact my or my wife's work. So here's the question. How do you find a lawyer that would specialize in something like this and what steps should I take if he starts causing problems?

Jordan Harbinger and Gabriel Mizrahi agree that the letter writer doesn't need to take any legal action at the moment. "If he's willing, could you get him a psych eval or a medical workup, just a basic medical workup," says Mizrahi. "I think that would give both you and your dad some more information to work with." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Get My Mother-In-Law And Sister-In-Law To Stop Posting Unflattering Pictures Of Me On Facebook?

I have been with my husband for 20 years, married for eight of them. He thinks his mother can do no wrong. She takes pictures of me when I least expect it, and then posts the worst ones on Facebook. She laughs and thinks it's funny, but I am really hurt by it. To make it worse, his sister does the same to me now. They constantly have their phones pointed toward me, and when confronted, they deny taking pictures or insist all pictures have been deleted. I have always supported my husband's relationship with his family, but I don't feel like they support us being together. I have deleted his mother as a friend on Facebook and no longer go to family functions. My husband agrees that what she's doing is wrong, but offers no support. His family prides themselves on class, but this is anything but classy.

Abigail Van Buren urges the letter writer to talk to their husband and enlist his support against his family's bullying. "Your spineless husband should back you up on it, tell them that it isn't funny, and if there are any shots of you on their FB pages, HE wants them deleted immediately," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Does Unfriending Someone On Facebook Mean You Never Want To Speak To Them Again?

My aunt "Amy" has been using Facebook and Instagram to post political memes, status updates and articles that reflect a viewpoint very different from my own. The posts are negative and sometimes contain offensive language, and they are upsetting to me. Most end with something like, "If you don't agree, you're an idiot" or worse. Recently, I unfriended her as I did not want to continue to read her rhetoric, get upset and think ill of her. Now, her immediate family refuses to speak to me. My cousin (her son) said to me, "When you unfriend a person on Facebook, it means that you never want to speak to them again." Is this true? I certainly did not mean to convey that message. Is there any way I can fix when my calls and texts remain unanswered by her family?

Annie Lane rules that unfriending does not mean that you never want to talk to someone again. "Continue standing your ground that you meant no ill will and still love her and care for her," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.