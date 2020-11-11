As remote work has become the norm in 2020, many people have been forced to carve out office space within their homes. And for those looking for inspiration, perhaps these digital renderings from Budget Direct that imagine what a home office would look like if it were designed by famous movie directors will come in handy.

With aesthetics ranging from baroque to cyberpunk, here's what a home office would look like if it came from the imagination of directors like Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola and David Lynch, among others.



Sofia Coppola

If your home office were designed by Sofia Coppola, the director of period movies like "Marie Antoinette" and "The Beguiled," it might resemble something like the image above, with a blue-and-gold color scheme and vintage furnishings.



The Wachowskis

We're not sure if we would realistically be able to work in this home office inspired by the Wachowskis' "The Matrix" trilogy, but we do dig the cyberpunk aesthetic and the "Follow the white rabbit" neon sign.



Bong Joon-ho

This home office with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a minimalist table does a perfect job of evoking the sleek mansion in Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning movie "Parasite.



Wes Anderson

With a symmetrical style and a distinctive color palette that oozes nostalgia, this home office feels like something directly from the set of a Wes Anderson movie like "The Royal Tenenbaums" or "Moonrise Kingdom."



David Lynch

And one of our favorites, a home office that seems to come straight from the surreal dream logic of David Lynch — a space that's both eye-catching and, may we say, slightly unnerving.



