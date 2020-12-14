👋 Welcome to Digg

The winter holidays are, collectively, the top shopping holidays in the United States, far exceeding others like back to school and Valentine's Day. But just how much money are Americans spending on average this holiday season, and what are they spending money on?

Using data from a survey they conducted, Reviews.org put together this graph that shows the average amount of money people are spending on gifts.

Reviews.org

According to Reviews.org, Americans are spending $1,865 on gifts this year, and one in five shoppers surveyed said they're making all their gift purchases online, a sharp contrast from the year before when only 5% of shoppers bought their gifts entirely online. The increase is likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a significant shift to online shopping this year.

And while toys and games do not make up the bulk of spending for shoppers, it is interesting to note the most popular holiday toys and games from each state, based on Google search data.

The Play Station 5 emerges as the top pick for half of the states, but in the Midwest Nerf guns and Hot Wheels are immensely popular.

Reviews.org


[Read more at Reviews.org]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

