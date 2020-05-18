This Video Of Boars Stampeding Down A Berlin Street Looks Like Something Out Of 'Jumanji'
Every day this world is getting a little bit stranger for us.
[Via Twitter]
With the Chicago Bulls' dynasty momentarily in peril in the 1997 NBA Finals, Scottie Pippen delivered a devastating dis that may have rescued one legacy, rewritten another and destroyed a third.
Here's a bit of Marvel movie trivia: without the Star Wars director's "Howard the Duck" movie from the 1980s, the Wachowskis would never have had the technology to make "The Matrix." Here's how one of the biggest flops, wuxia films and wire work started a small revolution.
This modified Honda Civic recently broke records during a quarter-mile run. For reference, a top-end Tesla Model S on Ludicrous mode can do 0-60 in about 2.3 seconds.
Light travels at a staggering 186,282 miles per second, but even with the speed of light, the distance between Earth and Mars seems incredibly vast when you watch the travel take place in this data visualization.
This visa-free archipelago in Norway is the northernmost year-round settlement in the world, and its capital, Longyearbyen, is home to people from more than 50 countries.
A first-time researcher published a new mathematical study on number theory. The twist? He's also serving a 25-year murder sentence behind bars.
There's something beautifully satisfying watching a cat, well, being a cat.
The comedic actor, who died Friday at age 86, never dug a hole he couldn't emerge from triumphantly.
Just as the 2011 tsunami in Japan revealed the hidden pieces of the ocean floor, the COVID-19 pandemic is revealing ugly truths about our way of life.
Stevie the yellow lab was trying to catch the attention of his girlfriend across the fence, and so he, rightfully, decided splashing puddles was the way to go.
The choir practice case is a primary example of super-spreading, but there have been others — notably gatherings on a cruise ship and at a funeral, an international conference and in a women's prison.
In order to minimize accidents and fatalities, cities must design to accommodate vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in an equitable manner. Most Dutch cities do this. America and Canada? Not so much.
As the site's popularity booms during our current health crisis, some worry their NSFW content will be purged.
"We've had torrential rains in northern Illinois. I suppose the the storm drains leading to the sewers under this lot were submerged, and the air had trouble escaping the normal way as it filled with water, so it just blew a hole in the pavement."
Conspiracy theorists claim — without evidence — that coronavirus death figures have been inflated, the lockdown is unlawful and Bill Gates is somehow responsible for it all.
After receiving a trove of documents from the whistleblower, I found myself under surveillance and investigation by the US government.
If they'd just stopped to consider this further, the issues with this method of transportation would have been very transparent and not earth-shattering at all.
Copper masks are more expensive than typical cloth ones. Are they worth the cost?
Audiences are more splintered than ever, and even the most popular television series can't seem to generate the same level of discussion as "Thrones." But there's reason to think the TV monoculture isn't gone forever.
There are many ways to make an U-turn. This is not a way we'd recommend.
The comedian and famous TV dad from "Full House" talks about his career, what people don't know about him and advice from Don Rickles.
It's a conversation way easier said than done.
Here's why Harley-Davidson is struggling to attract younger riders.
It's got everything you'd want in a residence: hardwood floors, a brick fireplace and a 25th century star ship smack in the middle of your home.
Football is a dangerous sport, especially when your opponent is a guard dog.
Alexa can tell you the weather. Siri knows a few jokes. In China, voice-computing company iFlytek built similar smart assistants beloved by users. But its tech is also helping the government listen in.
The greatest basketballer of all time has been back in the discourse because of the recent docuseries, but all it does is remind us how much we want some Air Jordans.
A lot of coordinated choreography was required to make the scene appear to be one take with no cuts.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The American pattern of development creates the illusion. Today we are in the process of seeing that illusion destroyed… and with it, the prosperity we have come to take for granted.
We could all take a page from public architecture like this.
COVID-19 will change what it's like to eat at a McDonald's so much that maybe we'll just stick to drive-through.
The disease that has put the entire world on pause is easily communicable, capable of stowing silently away in certain hosts and killing others, and, to the human eye, entirely invisible.
"Da 5 Bloods," starring Chadwick Boseman, is about four black veterans returning to Vietnam to find the remains of their deceased squad leader as well as the treasure they've left buried there. "Da 5 Bloods" premieres on Netflix on June 12.
We didn't even know peacocks could fly this high.
"The Last Dance" was entertaining and gave us a glimpse inside Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls. But when it came to Jerry Krause, the documentary could be downright cruel.
"I'm just sitting in the car destined to let it go."
The volcano is responsible for the deadliest eruption in US history, yet many mysteries remain about the closely watched peak, including why it formed in the first place.
Most doctors were expecting Covid-19 to resemble a severe lung disease. What they encountered was a virus that wreaked devastation on the entire body.
Turns out not everything was meant to be viewed in 4K.
Jony Ive's gone. Now Apple faces a decade of huge design challenges. Can it create new desirable products instead of trading on former glories?
Less than two weeks after Uber shared plans to lay off 3,700 employees, the company announced that it will let another 3,000 workers go.
Soap operas have this soft, dreamy look that sticks out like a sore thumb on television.
Here's how White 2.0, the world's whitest paint, compare to spectralon, the world's whitest material.
As one of the only inhabitants of an abandoned railway stop in eastern New Mexico, Debra Dawson has been social distancing for decades. Attracted to its history and surrounding landscape, she's found happiness far away from just about everyone.
Gordon Ramsay and his family have been spending time together making videos of meals and recipes that are easy, quick and delicious.