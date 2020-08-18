This Historic House For Sale In Missouri Comes With Its Very Own Jail
MAXIMUM SECURITY HOME

· Updated:

This property listing for 203 E. Morrison in Fayette, Missouri, takes a very sharp turn.

Listed for $350,000, the 2,465-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two baths and — what's this about picture #30? — a secret prison.

According to House of Brokers Realty, hidden away inside 203 E. Morrison is the former Howard County jailhouse, originally established in 1875. It's equipped with nine cells, a booking room and a toilet.

"The cell door lock throws appear to be operational," reads the caption of the listing.

The home appears normal until you venture through a steel door off the kitchen, which leads downstairs to the former jail. See the photos of the property below:

Courtesy of Justin Radell
Courtesy of Justin Radell
Courtesy of Justin Radell
Courtesy of Justin Radell
Courtesy of Justin Radell
Courtesy of Justin Radell
Courtesy of Justin Radell
Courtesy of Justin Radell
Courtesy of Justin Radell

Here's a full tour of the house courtesy of House of Brokers Realty.

Courtesy of Justin Radell


[Read more about the listing at House of Brokers Realty]

