This Historic House For Sale In Missouri Comes With Its Very Own Jail
This property listing for 203 E. Morrison in Fayette, Missouri, takes a very sharp turn.
Listed for $350,000, the 2,465-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two baths and — what's this about picture #30? — a secret prison.
According to House of Brokers Realty, hidden away inside 203 E. Morrison is the former Howard County jailhouse, originally established in 1875. It's equipped with nine cells, a booking room and a toilet.
"The cell door lock throws appear to be operational," reads the caption of the listing.
The home appears normal until you venture through a steel door off the kitchen, which leads downstairs to the former jail. See the photos of the property below:
Here's a full tour of the house courtesy of House of Brokers Realty.
[Read more about the listing at House of Brokers Realty]