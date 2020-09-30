👋 Welcome to Digg

PRO BONO

Concert tours make up a huge portion of most singers' and bands' earnings, but which artists have had the highest-grossing tours of all time?

Using data from Wikipedia and adjusting the numbers for inflation, Reddit user takeasecond put together this graph that shows which artists have had the highest-grossing concert tours.

According to the graph, U2's U2 360° Tour, which lasted from 2009 to 2011, is the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. The total gross of the tour adjusted for inflation is $836,971,454, edging out Ed Sheeran's ÷ Tour, the second highest-grossing concert tour, which has an adjusted gross of $776,200,000.

It's worth noting that there are a few limits to the data represented here. Some have argued that a visualization of the most highly-attended concerts, rather than the highest-grossing ones, might offer a more complete picture of which concert tours were the most popular. The Wikipedia list is also far from complete, as not all concert tour figures are reported or have reliable references. And as a few Reddit users have pointed out, ticket prices have been inflated considerably in the past few decades, which means tours that have happened in the last two decades may appear to gross higher than tours that happened earlier, such as a Michael Jackson or Beatles tour.


[Via Reddit]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

