This Elaborate Ruse To Hide A Key Is, Well, Something Else
This deception, like the movie "Inception," has many layers to it.
[Via TikTok]
What it means to miss home in our globalized, climate-changed world.
Do you see it? It's tiny, but it's visible.
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree was recently erected in Midtown Manhattan, but it's getting lackluster reviews over on Twitter.
Venom is crucial to make medicines for those with severe allergic reactions to wasp, hornet and yellow jacket stings.
For 126 years, Mississippi's state flag, featured the Confederate emblem. Here's why it took so long to change the imagery that many found racist.
The era of color-coded political parties is more recent than you might think.
On vast plantations across Indonesia and Malaysia, women are burdened with some of the most dangerous duties in the production of palm oil, which is in almost three out of every four personal care products. Some of the women are sexually harassed and raped.
The video was taken near Churchill, Manitoba, where residents and polar bears share the streets.
Is calling 911 for someone taking a picture of you the appropriate action?
As the only obstacle between President-elect Joe Biden and the formal start of the presidential transition, General Services Administrator Emily Murphy is struggling with the weight of the presidential election being dropped on her.
Germany is a global pioneer in Internet privacy laws — so when Google came knocking at the door with cameras on cars, it politely said no.
You can hate the wait, but "Wonder Woman 1984" belongs in Summer 2021.
Hell hath no fury than a stand-up comic scorned by a racist.
I thought I could stave off the grief of losing one dog by getting another.
"I no longer have a next year with my dad, but you might with your parents or family members."
A guy finds a "stray man" and the neighbor kids love him.
Critics are concerned that carbon capture plans will allow fossil fuel companies to make a profit solving a problem they created.
On Instagram, Deuxmoi shares anonymous tips about A-Listers. But can you trust its sources?
Donald Trump's supporters aren't taking the 2020 election results that well, as The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper discovers at the Million MAGA March.
In 2013, Bill Gates admitted ctrl+alt+del was a mistake and blamed IBM. Here's the story of how the key combination became famous in the first place.
Sierra is ecstatic she was able to fit her Newfie into this cramped car.
A Craigslist post advertising a "unique pig couch" for $250 has been causing a frenzy on Twitter.
I disagree with Cazzie David: sex after eating is perfectly fine — unless you're doing it wrong.
Joy Behar has a bone to pick about People magazine.
From a 17th-century Russian "bride show" to Japanese women getting tattoos to avoid marrying the prince, royal romance has never been straightforward — or all that romantic.
We asked Australian comedians what they find funny online. Benjamin Law reckons he isn't a comedian, but still sent us this hilarious, sweary list.
Is there anything this man cannot do?
A couple years ago, Stephen Malkmus walked into a shop and didn't recognize himself. He was with one of his daughters, stopping at a gluten-free bakery when the Pavement song "Harness Your Hopes" came on — a song he had written and recorded more than two decades prior while leading the band.
No, "naruto," "yugioh," and "pokemon" are not good passwords.
Turns out when you really think it through, money *does* grown on trees.
Scientists have dreamed about the possibilities of custom-made messenger RNA. The pandemic may turn those possibilities into reality.
"I have a submissive that gave me $20,000 in cash after I took him round Times Square on a leash."
Because the dog has a prolapsed colon, many groomers have refused to groom him. Marybeth at Rover's Makeover Dog Grooming decided to give it a shot.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
BASE-jumping pioneer Jeb Corliss has miraculously survived multiple crash landings in a dangerous sport. At 44, with a self-diagnosed psychological disorder, he's embarking on a new journey: into his own mind.
Anthony Atamanuik envisions how hard it must be for Donald Trump to get the top lawyers to join his legal team with appearances by Gloria Allred and Alan Dershowitz.
The actor, director, and GQ Icon of the Year is the one thing we can all agree on—at a time when we can't agree on anything.
For anyone who isn't making the annual pilgrimage to see relatives this year, here are some tips for getting through it.
Four Loko can mess up even the most seasoned alcohol connoisseurs.
Welcome to Nova Scotia, the land that proves that beating back the virus is possible.
A country road containing a pothole deep enough to hold a fully grown adult has been dubbed "the worst road in Lancashire" by the owner of a neighbouring glamping business who has accused Lancashire County Council of incompetence.
Rambo the ram is not afraid to butt his head against the targets of his ire.
In the debut episode of The Ringer's new six-part anthology series "Gamblers," we meet Gina Fiore, a single mom who made millions beating casinos at their own games. Read an excerpt here.
A short list of some of nature's most curious phalluses, from the echidna's four-headed unit to the dolphin's prehensile member.
How ketchup reacts when you leave it to the elements for a couple of weeks.