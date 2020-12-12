Here's What People On Reddit Said Was The Best Thing They Bought This Year
2020 has been a year like no other, but some people made the best of it and bought something that made them happy.
Redditor professordull123 posed a question to the r/AskReddit community about everyone's best purchase and some of the responses were unexpected, unique and wonderful.
A Good Backpack
Tesla Stock
A Mattress Warmer
Therapy
An Oversized Sweater
A $50 Smartphone
A Kalimba
A Cool Vulture Sculpture
An Electric Kettle
Ice Cream For A Girl
A Squat Rack
A Quiet Closing Toilet Seat
Chickens
A Roomba
A $5 Solid Gold Watch
A $2 Travel Mug
A$14 Cutting Block From IKEA
A Pair Of Pants
[Read more of the best things people bought this year at r/AskReddit]