👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
Here's What People On Reddit Said Was The Best Thing They Bought This Year
THESE ARE A FEW OF MY FAVORITE THINGS

2020 has been a year like no other, but some people made the best of it and bought something that made them happy.

Redditor professordull123 posed a question to the r/AskReddit community about everyone's best purchase and some of the responses were unexpected, unique and wonderful.

What was your best purchase this year? from AskReddit
Comment from discussion ThatsBushLeague's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A Good Backpack

Comment from discussion Bitchy_Ghost's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

Tesla Stock

Comment from discussion stickyWithWhiskey's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A Mattress Warmer

Comment from discussion Back2Bach's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

Therapy

Comment from discussion quietlycommenting's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

An Oversized Sweater

Comment from discussion 100LittleButterflies's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A $50 Smartphone

Comment from discussion machinegecko's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A Kalimba

Comment from discussion Mcginnis's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A Cool Vulture Sculpture

Comment from discussion amalgamas's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

An Electric Kettle

Comment from discussion Coco_Coug's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

Ice Cream For A Girl

Comment from discussion RaresRech's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A Squat Rack

Comment from discussion Sir_nibbles_cockram's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A Quiet Closing Toilet Seat

Comment from discussion Yoguls's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

Chickens

Comment from discussion Iwasgunna's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A Roomba

Comment from discussion leeds_matt's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A $5 Solid Gold Watch

Comment from discussion PaintWithBubbles's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A $2 Travel Mug

Comment from discussion OhioStateKyle420's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A$14 Cutting Block From IKEA

Comment from discussion Onepopcornman's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

A Pair Of Pants

Comment from discussion socially_inept_turd's comment from discussion "What was your best purchase this year?".

[Read more of the best things people bought this year at r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample