Here's What Happens When You Test A Cheap Katana Against A Soda Bottle
You've probably seen some cool videos of katana swords cutting through things like butter. This is not one of those videos, unfortunately.
[Via Twitter]
You've probably seen some cool videos of katana swords cutting through things like butter. This is not one of those videos, unfortunately.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
If you have millions of dollars just laying around, we have got the deal for you!
COVID-19 is proving to be a disease of the immune system. This could, in theory, be controlled.
Please, please do not try this at home.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
One small nap for man, one giant leap for disaster.
The game's final level contains a Master Chief easter egg that is meant to be seen, not touched. This didn't stop a group of trick jumpers from spending a decade trying to land on the statue, a feat that required precise launches and calculations.
The nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment. But with 368 patients, it's the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19, which has killed more than 171,000 people as of Tuesday.
There is an extremely effective jump scare in here. Consider yourself warned.
Basically: There's very little reliable information out there right now.
California is ascendant and its governor, Gavin Newsom, knows it.
You've probably seen some cool videos of katana swords cutting through things like butter. This is not one of those videos, unfortunately.
According to the jokesters, the car seller was "was both confused and thrilled."
Paleontologists seek the ancestors that could explain how bats became the only flying mammals.
In the world of COVID-19, any precaution is a good one. For instance, you don't want to accidentally get splashed with unsanitized water or liquid. This detachable shield ensures that won't happen.
It's a boy!… and, oh boy, that must hurt.
Alyson McClaran said one of the anti-lockdown protesters pushed his car against a man in scrubs who was peacefully blocking protesters in Denver.
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
This craftsman observes the difference in the effectiveness between two very differently priced knife sharpeners.
One practical exit strategy from lockdown would be identifying green zones, and progressively joining them together once it is safe to do so.
After wrestling with the dog, the leopard was finally scared off by the sounds of a passing car.
Just like how Navy planes have vast instrumented ranges for aerial wargames, submarines have one too, and it is arguably even more impressive.
Memory researchers say these months will eventually become a blur for those of us isolating at home.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This is the best meet-cute ever.
Just because you have to respect the rules of social distancing doesn't mean you can't knock each other out.
There are rivers so short that you could walk the entire length of it within a few minutes.
What do you do if nobody wants the crude oil that comes out of your oil well? It's a complex question.
With a little gin, a shot of sweet vermouth and a splash of Campari, Stanley Tucci demonstrates his recipe for the perfect Negroni.
Is mom still making do with some janky tech or an ugly accessory? Here's a good opportunity to give her something for Mother's Day that she'll actually use day-in and day-out.
A cat was spotted in Brazil making a very unusual pose.
It's an iconic image, but the photo is being taken out of context.
Far more people have died over the past month than have been officially reported, a review of mortality data in 11 countries shows.
Not everyone has a close brush of death and then walks it off as if there's nothing to it.
She's a doctor; he's an engineer. Their conversation led to a new system that can decontaminate 80,000 masks a day.
The failed U.S. effort to dominate global production of the lithium ion battery holds lessons for leaders grappling with the US's reliance on China for emergency medical supplies.
To create a giant Go-Kart he could potentially sit on and steer, engineer Matt Denton 3D-printed LEGO parts 8.3 times larger than a real LEGO car.
Facebook and the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center have teamed up to track the prevalence of COVID-19 and flu symptoms around the country.
My favorite moment between us was a small prank in which I gave [Cruise] an extremely expensive bottle of champagne but placed it in the middle of a giant field and made him follow scavenger-hunt-style clues to find it.
"I guess I feel very sorry for extroverts right now. They must be struggling, unlike me."
Few want to talk about how 14 sailors met their deaths on a Russian engineering marvel. Fewer still want to talk about what they were doing off Norway's waters.
Is Zoom behind the coronavirus lockdowns? Trump has a theory.
The cheeky charm of Netflix's reality dating show "Too Hot to Handle" all comes from narrator Desiree Burch, who is never onscreen but cracks jokes like she's binge-watching alongside viewers at home.
The Ocala Drive-In box office in Florida accounted for the entire domestic box office this past weekend, as movie theaters remain closed amid the pandemic.
Just because the cat is smaller doesn't mean that the dog has the upper hand in the relationship.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
There are still not enough Americans being tested for COVID-19, but there are now many, many ways to be tested. But there are now 57 different tests that have been granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration and more than 190 laboratories are conducting them.
As people everywhere cancel events and big cut-flower orders, the ripples reach into Dutch auction halls and Kenyan rose fields.
Just because the SAT was designed to test the mathematical proficiency of students doesn't mean it's flawless.
Jonathan lost his job in America. Daniel isn't working in Germany. Their governments are handling things completely differently.
The president cited the need to protect jobs in light of "the attack from the Invisible Enemy," a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.