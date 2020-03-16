Here's The Only Sport You're Able To Play Now In Quarantine
Drastic times call for drastic measures of entertainment.
If you think that by stocking up your pantries you have absolved yourself from the responsibility of preparing for this virus, you are mistaken. This is a crisis like none before.
When the university told my wife about the sexual-harassment complaints against her, we knew they weren't true. We had no idea how strange the truth really was.
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
This could be the future of combat aircraft.
The Tesla Model Y is exactly what it's supposed to be: a lifted Model 3 with more room.
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."
Stanford scientists are exploring whether gene-editing technology can be used to fight pandemics. But so far, they have just one piece of a larger puzzle.
After four days of raging fever and feeling sore all over, you realize that you're sicker than you've ever been in your life. You've got a dry cough that shakes you so hard that your back hurts. Fighting for breath, you head to the nearest ER.
"Sponges filter plankton and oxygen out of the water by sucking in the water through the outside and discharging the wastewater.. You can see how quickly the dye moves from the outside of the sponge and out through the center exhaust area."
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
The brand new "Animal Crossing" for the Switch will be playable at the stroke of midnight eastern time on March 20th, so pre-load the digital version right now, and have it ready to go.
Forget hand sanitizer. Using plain old soap and water can annihilate coronavirus even more effectively if you follow these steps.
It could destroy norovirus, MRSA, virulent strains of E. Coli , and coronaviruses — including the novel strain currently causing the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the police officer realizes he's been filmed, he panics and rushes towards the woman filming.
We weren't supposed to be on that flight. We weren't supposed to be leaving that day or from that city, on that airline or on that plane.
The greatest quarterback of all time is going to... Tampa Bay? It may seem like an odd marriage at first, but a deeper look at the details shows this union makes plenty of sense for both sides.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
A rafting trip through the Grand Canyon meant no access to the news — and a new reality when the trip ended.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Almost 10 years ago, a fever escalated into something far worse. This pandemic taps right into my deepest fears.
A compilation of the mishaps on this road-turned-obstacle course in East Conway, New Hampshire.
"You," in this case, being a mannequin because it is really not advisable for a living, breathing human to do this.
It can be tempting to read every single coronavirus story being published right now, but too much information can be overwhelming.
The movie, called "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" or "The Big-Hearted Will Take Away the Bride" in English, has been running in a Mumbai cinema for over two-decades. The reason? It's one of India's favorite love-dramas.
Once enough people get Covid-19, it will stop spreading on its own. But the costs will be devastating.
Though the US health care system is projected to be overwhelmed by an influx of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, the pressure on hospitals will vary dramatically across the country.
The Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers didn't let social distancing stop them from performing their concert.
If we fail to help them immediately, their crisis will be the entire economy's crisis.
They made a fortune over the past decade. Now they're demanding $50 billion to stay in business.
"Even if everybody gets it, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?"
A conversation with a doctor on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.
What happens when a major section of machinery that is supposed to run perpetually suddenly grinds to a halt? We are about to find out.
This is upsetting.
Here's what people are doing everywhere from China to Sicily to get through coronavirus lockdowns.
Social distancing is here to stay for much more than a few weeks. It will upend our way of life, in some ways forever.
This camera man drew one curious cassowary's attention and he slowly realized he needed to get out of there.
"It's the first time in history we've seen something like this" — A satellite that detects pollution from human activity shows how the coronavirus is shutting down whole countries.
Amazon is suspending all shipments other than medical supplies, household staples and other high-demand products to its warehouses until April 5.
There's normal flying, and then there's magic like this.
The cathedral, laid bare to inspection by the fire, is yielding clues to the mysteries of its medieval past.
Brady didn't say where he'll sign… just that it won't be in New England.
River the dog needs a few seconds to double-check the identity of the human, and then they're all in.
"I thought I'd be getting fat-ass tips. I'm not getting fat-ass tips."
Ten years ago, Sabrina Ionescu hadn't yet turned the basketball world on its head. Her name hadn't yet become synonymous with the term "triple-double." She hadn't yet rewritten the standard for her peers while inspiring the generation to come.
Microsoft demoed the capabilities of its Xbox Series X (due in late 2020) yesterday, and it is really frickin' fast.