On Wednesday night, shortly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA announced that it would be suspending the season following tonight's games, and "will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

ESPN's cameras at the Mavericks' game caught Mark Cuban's reaction to the news:


To return to Gobert, the player made light of the coronavirus outbreak during a pre-game press conference, jokingly touching all the microphones before leaving the stage:


