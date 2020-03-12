On Wednesday night, shortly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA announced that it would be suspending the season following tonight's games, and "will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

ESPN's cameras at the Mavericks' game caught Mark Cuban's reaction to the news:

This is Mark Cuban finding out about the NBA suspending the season. pic.twitter.com/dK2WHkz2OW — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 12, 2020



To return to Gobert, the player made light of the coronavirus outbreak during a pre-game press conference, jokingly touching all the microphones before leaving the stage:

A few days ago, Rudy Gobert poked fun at the coronavirus panic. Gobert was ruled out of today's game with an illness before the game was postponed.pic.twitter.com/LFRtEO6NLZ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 12, 2020



