After an explosion rocked an AT&T transmission building in Nashville, there have been widespread reports of outages all throughout the Southeast United States. A live AT&T outage map shows how extensive the outage has been, affecting metro Atlanta, Alabama and Kentucky.

The Tennesseean reports that the outage has also disrupted 911 operations in cities all across the state.

The outage is even more pronounced when viewing the Down Detector app.

Down Detector app map of AT&T outage. pic.twitter.com/6xYgOX14Sh — Tim Anderson (@soldierreader) December 26, 2020

AT&T has said they're working hard to restore service.