After an explosion rocked an AT&T transmission building in Nashville, there have been widespread reports of outages all throughout the Southeast United States. A live AT&T outage map shows how extensive the outage has been, affecting metro Atlanta, Alabama and Kentucky.

The Tennesseean reports that the outage has also disrupted 911 operations in cities all across the state.

The outage is even more pronounced when viewing the Down Detector app.

AT&T has said they're working hard to restore service.

Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts from yesterday morning's explosion in Nashville.  We have two portable cell sites operating in downtown Nashville with numerous additional portable sites being deployed in the Nashville area and in the region.

At our facility, the focus of the restoration continues to be getting power to the equipment in a safe and secure way.  Challenges remain, including a fire which reignited overnight and led to the evacuation of the building.  Currently, our teams are on site working with safety and structural engineers. They have drilled access holes into the building and are attempting to reconnect power to critical equipment. Technical teams are also working as quickly as possible on rerouting additional services to other facilities in the region to restore service.

We continue to be grateful for the work of first responders as they respond to this event and help protect our team working to restore service for our customers.

We'll provide additional updates here as our recovery progresses.

