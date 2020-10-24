👋 Welcome to Digg

Here's A Reddit Thread Of Things People Would Download If They Knew The Internet Would Go Down Forever
WHAT IF THE INTERNET BROKE *FOR REAL*

We joke about things "breaking the internet" but experts believe a doomsday scenario where the entire world wide web crashed — from a catastrophic hack that knocked out a key system vulnerability or a terrorist attack on high-speed internet submarine communications cables — is possible.

If you had a week to prepare for this impending technological calamity, what would you download from the web that would be necessary to have for the rest of your life?

Redditor takiniteasy88 posed this question to r/AskReddit asking if they knew the internet would be wiped out forever, what would they download? Here are some of the best responses.

Every How-To Book Ever Written.

Comment from discussion cbite's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

Every Ebook From Project Gutenberg.

Comment from discussion dominiquec's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

They'd Get A Good Pair Of Reading Glasses Because We've All Seen That 'Twilight Zone' Episode.

Comment from discussion davidwal83's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

The Top 100 Files From Every Category From The Pirate Bay.

Comment from discussion Aperture_Kubi's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

Maps.

Comment from discussion BlueMacaw's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

All Of Wikipedia And Every Imaginable Song On Spotify.

Comment from discussion kressepflanze's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

Every Video From YouTube And Netflix And As Many Games As Possible.

Comment from discussion derkuhlekurt's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

A Video Of Their Dad Speaking To Their First Grandchild.

Comment from discussion katneedle's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

Everything On How To Build The Internet.

Comment from discussion SubcooledBoiling's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

Their CV.

Comment from discussion BeautyHead's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

A Car.

Comment from discussion HacksawJimDGN's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

And, Of Course, Porn.

Comment from discussion pjabrony's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".
Comment from discussion CastingPouch's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

Some Redditors Thought They'd Be So Stressed By The News, They'd Just Lie In The Fetal Position.

Comment from discussion ljonshjarta93's comment from discussion "The internet is scheduled to go down forever. You have a week to prepare and download anything from the web you think is necessary to have for the rest of your life. What do you download and why?".

[Read more of the things Redditors would download if the internet was about to crash forever.]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

