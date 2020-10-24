Here's A Reddit Thread Of Things People Would Download If They Knew The Internet Would Go Down Forever
We joke about things "breaking the internet" but experts believe a doomsday scenario where the entire world wide web crashed — from a catastrophic hack that knocked out a key system vulnerability or a terrorist attack on high-speed internet submarine communications cables — is possible.
If you had a week to prepare for this impending technological calamity, what would you download from the web that would be necessary to have for the rest of your life?
Redditor takiniteasy88 posed this question to r/AskReddit asking if they knew the internet would be wiped out forever, what would they download? Here are some of the best responses.
Every How-To Book Ever Written.
Every Ebook From Project Gutenberg.
They'd Get A Good Pair Of Reading Glasses Because We've All Seen That 'Twilight Zone' Episode.
The Top 100 Files From Every Category From The Pirate Bay.
Maps.
All Of Wikipedia And Every Imaginable Song On Spotify.
Every Video From YouTube And Netflix And As Many Games As Possible.
A Video Of Their Dad Speaking To Their First Grandchild.
Everything On How To Build The Internet.
Their CV.
A Car.
And, Of Course, Porn.
Some Redditors Thought They'd Be So Stressed By The News, They'd Just Lie In The Fetal Position.
[Read more of the things Redditors would download if the internet was about to crash forever.]