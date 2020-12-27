Hear J.J. Watt's Impassioned Season Ending Assessment And Apology To Fans
The defensive end was immensely disappointed, thanked the fans from the bottom of his heart and promised to do better for them.
[Via Twitter]
[Via Twitter]
You might've missed them when they came out. Here's what you should catch up on — and how to stream them.
But it turns out we were pretty terrible at it.
"Very high construction for a consumer product": the team at ABYSS Headphones give their honest opinions on Apple's new AirPods Max from an engineering viewpoint.
There are no additional explosive threats known at this time, authorities said.
The person of interest in the Nashville bombing, Anthony Q. Warner, 63, is a longtime area resident who held several IT jobs throughout his life.
We gathered eight legends from every corner of automotive history at Lime Rock Park to settle it: What's the greatest sports car ever made?
Dance like nobody's watching, and live like it's heaven on earth.
Billionaire Yoozoo Games CEO and Netflix "Three-Body Problem" producer Lin Qi is dead at 39, likely poisoned by a colleague.
Hilaria Baldwin is responding to claims that she cultivated a false persona as a Spanish woman. Her husband Alec Baldwin also posted a video hitting out at social media speculation.
Also known as "Church of Almighty God," the forbidden religious group keeps attracting members, despite prosecution.
The collection will first bow in China at the end of the year.
The three-time NBA champ hit the gym after a disappointing start to the season.
A Western religious festival takes on Chinese characteristics.
Mythical lazers meet Pokemon muscle.
Combining two celebrations into one day can be a gift or a curse.
Why on earth was Christopher Nolan trying to lure us into movie theaters teeming with pathogens to Watch "Tenet"?
Youtubers Alderidge Statistics played through "Super Mario Bros." without any deaths and counted all the enemies you encounter in the game if you make it through without losing a life.
From "Urban Cowboy" to "Northern Exposure" to "No Country for Old Men," Texas's finest character actor isn't hanging up his spurs just yet.
From the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel to "David," we examined every single painting and sculpture of the Renaissance master to determine the true measure of his work.
Rea needed to spruce up his house before Architectural Digest got there, so he called up David Harbour's interior designers and they sorted him out. Take a tour of his home and 2-kitchen basement studio, where the 'Babish Culinary Universe' comes to life.
The retailer failed to report suspicious prescriptions and pressured its pharmacists to churn out orders, feds charge.
Chef and author Priya Krishna and Seth Byrum, an architect and amatuer baker, compete against chefs Sohla and Ham El-Waylly in an epic test of culinary art.
Most people who follow the food world are probably aware of the James Beard Award honoring chefs, restaurants and writers, but fewer people these days are familiar with Beard himself. The "Dean of American cookery," was one of the most influential voices in mid-century kitchens.
Also featuring what letters look like for people with synesthesia and the most ambitious Christmas home displays in America.
A cheating boyfriend is asked a series of uncomfortable "Truth or Drink" questions.
A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.
We can now confirm that Mostly Harmless was Vance Rodriguez, a technology worker originally from Louisiana but in recent years based in Brooklyn, New York. After our print story was published, Nark continued his reporting and on December 16 he connected with Rodriguez's former roommate, who is certain that the hiker known as Mostly Harmless is Rodriguez.
The bananas we're used to will soon be a thing of the past. The world's cavendish bananas are threatened by a strain of Tropical Race 4 fungus which is expected to wipe them out.
I moved to a great city in decline.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. We love having the Baby Yoda looking up at us from our desk all day.
The voice from the loudspeaker warning Nashville residents to evacuate the area appears to be a text to speech program.
With over 2,000 reviews counted, this outstanding knife is sitting pretty at a 4.7/5-star average. If you need a reasonably-priced knife, this is the one.
After an explosion rocked an AT&T transmission building in Nashville, there have been widespread reports of outages all throughout the Southeast United States.
This puppy sneak attack might be the cutest thing you see today.
Archaeologists in Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD, have made the extraordinary find of a frescoed hot food and drinks shop that served up the ancient equivalent of street food to Roman passersby.
The Simpsons' thick stew of historical references, literary allusion, pop culture trivia, neologism, and comedic invention has long invited viewers to break one of the golden rules of comedy: That there's nothing to be gained from dissecting a joke.
This dad's Christmas surprise to his family turns out to be a huge mistake.
Roughly 500 employees failed the test, which claimed they would receive a $650 bonus in lieu of a holiday party.
It sounded like a great idea—until it wasn't.
Back when PCs were prohibitively expensive, the Work Boy keyboard and stand combination was a concept that thrilled tech enthusiasts. An ambitious YouTuber attempts to track one down and test it out.
A mysterious monolith appeared on Christmas morning in San Francisco... and it's made of gingerbread?
The coronavirus killed far fewer people in Africa than in Europe and the Americas, leading to a widespread perception that it was a disease of the West. Now, a tide of new cases on the continent is raising alarms.
Karl Jobst explores the recent drama happening in the Super Mario Bros. speedrun community.
Bryan Fogel's examination of the killing of the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi had trouble finding a home among the companies that can be premier platforms for documentary films.
After making headlines for racism in 2020, CrossFit is also struggling to appease those who are taking the coronavirus seriously and those who are ignoring it.
A woman on a loudspeaker warned residents to evacuate the area, eyewitnesses told The Tennessean