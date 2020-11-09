👋 Welcome to Digg

This Reddit Thread Of The 'Harshest Truths' People Have Learned Offers A Sobering Dose Of Reality
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

What is life but a series of lessons learned and wisdom shared?

On Sunday, u/Professional-Can8235 asked their fellow Redditors about "the harshest truth [they've] ever learned." Dozens of people shared stories of loss and perseverance that have helped them see the light in dark times.

When Someone Dies, You Never See Them Again

Comment from discussion orlatheotter's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

Life Moves Really Fast

Comment from discussion bigboozer69's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

Your Hard Work Will Not Always Be Recognized

Comment from discussion CaffeineJunkee's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

You Can Be Overeducated

Comment from discussion Wendys-Drive-Thru's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

Life Can Change In The Blink Of An Eye

Comment from discussion natalie_is_fren's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

Despite What The Spice Girls Said, Friendship Doesn't Last Forever

Comment from discussion kimbabs's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

You Can't Control Other People's Emotions

Loving someone unconditionally and being willing to do anything for them doesn't mean that they will feel the same way about you. —bagofdisease

You Can't Help People Who Don't Want To Be Helped

Comment from discussion cuter1234's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

You're Never As Awesome As You Think You Are

Comment from discussion ChadwickVonAster's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

You Should Care More About Your Self-Image Than How Others See You

To me, what worked is that I stopped caring what people thought about me, and I started to care what I thought of myself. The more that you care about what you think about yourself, the more likely you are to change what you dislike about yourself. It's essentially developing the right amount of ego, one that neither turns you narcissistic nor makes you hate yourself. — brianredspy

You Often Fail To Realize How Good Things Are Until It's Too Late

Comment from discussion brewtality's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

You're Not Perfect

Comment from discussion cloudinesshit's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

Things Don't Always Go Your Way

Comment from discussion Shevrock's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

People Aren't Perfect

Comment from discussion LordDeathScum's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

It's A Numbers Game

Comment from discussion DominoEfct1's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".

Friends That Fade Away Hurt The Most

Comment from discussion no_life_liam's comment from discussion "[SERIOUS] What is the harshest truth you've ever learned?".


[Read more harsh truths about life after the jump]

Adwait Patil

