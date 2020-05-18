The Sports Highlight Of The Month Is These Guys' Teamwork To Get Their Football Back From A Guard Dog
Football is a dangerous sport, especially when your opponent is a fast, angry dog.
[Via Twitter]
As one of the only inhabitants of an abandoned railway stop in eastern New Mexico, Debra Dawson has been social distancing for decades. Attracted to its history and surrounding landscape, she's found happiness far away from just about everyone.
Copper masks are more expensive than typical cloth ones. Are they worth the cost?
There are many ways to make an U-turn. This is not a way we'd recommend.
"We've had torrential rains in northern Illinois. I suppose the the storm drains leading to the sewers under this lot were submerged, and the air had trouble escaping the normal way as it filled with water, so it just blew a hole in the pavement."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The volcano is responsible for the deadliest eruption in US history, yet many mysteries remain about the closely watched peak, including why it formed in the first place.
Football is a dangerous sport, especially when your opponent is a guard dog.
Earth's magnetic north pole is heading toward Siberia and now we know why: Two blobs of material in the mantle are pulling on it, and Siberia's is winning.
If someone could pay Doordash $16 a pizza, and Doordash would pay the restaurant $24 a pizza, then the restaurant owner should clearly just order pizzas himself via Doordash, all day long. Right?
We could all take a page from public architecture like this.
No matter how many times Christopher Nolan assures us his new film, "Tenet," will revive the much-missed cinema-going experience, we must acknowledge that 2020 will be an odd year for summer movies.
"The Last Dance" solidifies the truth about MJ, and there's nothing romantic about it.
Soap operas have this soft, dreamy look that sticks out like a sore thumb on television.
I know why people turn to conspiracy theories in uncertain times. I did the same when my husband had a brain tumor.
"I'm just sitting in the car destined to let it go."
The seven-seater would have had almost twice the range as Tesla's Model X.
Here's how White 2.0, the world's whitest paint, compare to spectralon, the world's whitest material.
Gordon Ramsay and his family have been spending time together making videos of meals and recipes that are easy, quick and delicious.
In a 1977 interview by the Literary Guild, King recounts, "While we were living [in Boulder] we heard about this terrific old mountain resort hotel and decided to give it a try. But when we arrived, they were just getting ready to close for the season, and we found ourselves the only guests in the place — with all those long, empty corridors."
There's a reason why some species communicate with lower sounds.
Moderna's early-stage human trial for a coronavirus vaccine produced Covid-19 antibodies in all 45 participants, sending the company's shares surging.
Never ever has the imagery of the song been this terrifying.
He has delivered revelatory reporting on some of the defining stories of our time. But a close examination reveals the weaknesses in what may be called an era of resistance journalism.
It began with an email from Wuhan, a Maine laboratory and mouse sperm from Iowa. Now that lab is on the verge of supplying a much-needed animal for SARS-CoV-2 research.
Can you reach row 4 in Conway's Soldiers? Vsauce2 demonstrates the challenge of playing this mathematical game.
Quantum computers used to be an impossible dream. Now, after a decade of research by some of the world's biggest tech companies, they're on the verge of changing everything
Don't think of that number as "big" or "bold." Just think of it as the appropriate dosage for a once-in-a-century economic affliction.
The 1933 double eagle is a rarity for coin collectors and for a time, the circulation of these coins were illegal.
If a silly, extra violent, sex-filled comedy about a foul-mouthed, reprehensible action hero straight out of the '80s doesn't sound like a megahit, that's because it wasn't. But over the last 10 years, the absurdity and quotability of "MacGruber" has earned it cult classic status.
A Canadian air force officer died Sunday after a jet crashed into a British Columbia home during a celebration for front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.
A sandwich made of spicy mashed potatoes and garlic chutney is a key staple of Mumbai's cuisine.
In Hawaii, a unique historical site sheds light on a story of prejudice, resilience — and aloha.
YouTuber Davidlap discovers some unique ways to mimic musical instruments on his guitar.
These 32 cooking projects are just some of many I've taken on during my uh, obviously, childless quarantine.
The CDC has quietly started releasing nationwide numbers. But they contradict what states themselves are reporting.
The spike in unemployment in America was inevitable. Germany, and many other countries in Western Europe, have a program to protect workers and jobs.
Fred Willard stole many scenes from movies, but perhaps his most memorable is this bit from the 2003 mockumentary "A Mighty Wind."
A nasal swab is a small price to pay to visit a country that had a pandemic plan ready and stuck to it.
While Americans are mostly on the same page about current social distancing measures, there are also signs that they increasingly disagree about where the crisis is headed.
Taste is subjective, and not everyone's favorite steak has to be Kobe beef.
Cannes is cancelled this year, but you can still watch the festival's best offerings since its founding, in 1946.
State leaders are facing objections even as they begin lifting some restrictions.
Health experts say we need up to 200,000 more people to track down the infected and anyone who crossed their path. I took the training to learn how it works.
The Vennbahn passes through three countries, starting at the German town of Aachen, through Belgian territory, and ends in Troisvierges in northern Luxembourg. Along the way it snakes in and out of Germany and Belgium creating a very odd border situation in the region.
Everyone's recasting themselves as an expert in the new business of keeping people six feet apart.
This is what a picture of self-sufficiency looks like.