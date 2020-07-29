Guy Uses Artificial Intelligence To Make Incredibly Photo-Realistic Portraits Of Famous People From History

Bas Uterwijk, an artist and photographer based in The Netherlands, used artificial intelligence to produce some eye-popping portraits of famous historical figures.

"I have been working since about a year with the Artbreeder software," Uterwijk told Digg in an email. "First on abstract and pseudo-figurative work and later on human portraits."

"The idea began when I discovered the A.I. had no problem fixing the marks and scratches on the only authenticated portrait of Billy the Kid I fed it.

I then experimented with other historical figures of whom no or little photographic material existed: Napoleon, Julius Ceasar, Queen Elizabeth etc."

Uterwijk uploaded up to 20 different paintings into the generative adversarial network and says he was able to reconstruct images that were visual averages of the different sources "with the help of this software that is trained on thousands of human faces, towards an almost photo-realistic version."

"Getting a good likeness together with a certain level of realism and a strong appearance of the character can take hours or even days of tweaking," Uterwijk explained.

You can see his creations here:



Vincent Van Gogh

Billy The Kid

Jesus Of Nazareth

George Washington

Lady Liberty

Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring

Michelangelo's David

Napoleon Bonaparte

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa

"When I realized the potential of this software combined with my additional methods I was pretty certain I was on to something quite interesting but it took a while before there was any recognition outside a small circle of friends and colleagues," Uterwijk observed. "The Internet is a funny thing and it is quite overwhelming to see your work suddenly go viral globally!"



[See more of Bas Uterwijk's work on his website and Instagram]