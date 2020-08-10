This Video Of A Guy Being Horrified By A Woman's Cooking Instructions Is One Wild Roller Coaster Ride
It starts in gentle confusion and then takes a turn towards shock and utter horror.
[Via Twitter]
It starts in gentle confusion and then takes a turn towards shock and utter horror.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Staffers at the iconic sports mag feel caught in the middle of a war between the brand's owner and its publisher — leaving them increasingly demoralized and dispirited.
We know that PowerPoint kills. Most often the only victims are our audience's inspiration and interest. This, however, is the story of a PowerPoint slide that actually helped kill seven people.
"My boyfriend thought I was Live in my Facebook group talking about my new diet and exercise routine. However, everything I was saying was lies."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It starts in gentle confusion and then takes a turn towards shock and utter horror.
This coronavirus is here for the long haul — here's what scientists predict for the next months and years.
A developer explains the computational complexity of Facebook listening in.
It's a miracle that the car, which started drifting because the driver had forgotten to pull the handbrakes, emerged from this incident unscathed.
If we just close our eyes, we can really picture this coming from Shapiro's mouth.
Photographer Sergio Purtell spent years travelling the continent at length, capturing a romantic world of motels, cafes, beaches and bars.
It's not the remix we expected. It's not even the remix we think we deserve.
What the long history of the autonomous vehicle reveals about its fast-approaching future.
World's fairs have launched some of our most bold and iconic structures, but there were plenty more wild ones left on the cutting room floor. These fantastical structures — think an 1,000-foot guillotine or 1,000-mile slide — represent an era of architectural ambition and wonder.
Want to indulge your green thumb while in quarantine? The Combined Urban and Zen Gardening Mastery Bundle can help. Start a zen garden wherever you live with these helpful courses.
Some listeners instantly recognized the hook from "Whores in This House," the Baltimore club-music classic released by Frank Ski in 1992. Far fewer, however, knew that the voice belongs to his collaborator Al "T" McLaran.
From "Inception" to "High School Musical 3," here's how Hollywood pulls off making people walk on walls and ceilings.
There are some things that belong in a computer. Wires, chips, whirring mechanical doodads — what most of us would think of, sensibly, as "hard drive stuff." Absent from this list are cockroaches.
"It's funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies," the actor told The Irish Times while promoting "Tenet." "And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff."
"I was on my lunch break and I ordered some food from Dave's Downtown. They apparently dispatched a drone and I noticed it was struggling to get to my office. Here are the last 30 seconds of the drone in flight before it hits an obstacle and crashes lands along with my $14 lunch."
Prime Minister Hassan Diab just announced his government's resignation, amid fury over Beirut explosion.
Every artifact has a story to tell. What makes a discovery meaningful for archaeologists may surprise you.
Rather than a vaccine to beef up your immune system, a psychoactive substance could boost your cooperative, pro-social behavior, curtailing the selfish actions that spur on coronavirus's spread.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We don't really need a reminder of just how bad smoking is for us. Bad for our physical health, the environment, and cringe-worthy on so many social justice levels. Why is it then, that women always looked so damn cool smoking their cigarettes in vintage photographs?
Come for this guy's stroke of genius, stay for the maniacal, movie-villain laugh he lets loose at the end.
From invading animals to a faulty computer chip worth less than a dollar, the alarmingly long list of close calls shows just how easily nuclear war could happen by mistake.
A rideshare is supposed to be the safe option after a night out, but for these women, the reality was the opposite.
Real-life footage of near misses on train tracks are used in this hard-hitting PSA.
If you're craving some favorites, or looking to try something new, this variety pack of candy from Japan is very appealing.
Once in a while, you see an older game get a remake online and it's awesome. Much like what's happened with "Steven Spielberg's Director's Chair."
Don't let the world limit you in being who you want to be.
American men are failing the pandemic.
The Urban Air worker was supposed to catch the guy coming through the zip-line. Things, however, didn't turn out as expected.
The name "Karen" has become cultural shorthand for a very specific type of woman: usually white, entitled, older and brandishing a "Can I speak to the manager" attitude. But just how common has the name "Karen" been over time in the US?
An MIT team tackled the mystery of why something as soft as hair can erode a steel blade, hoping to figure out how to make shaving tools last longer.
That poor fruit stand never stood a chance.
Their families may be icons of corporate America and the Republican elite, but a new generation of wealthy young people is making clear that their politics are liberal and they'll vote and donate accordingly.
Car doors are engineered to sound much sturdier than they really are. Welcome to the science of automobile psychoacoustics.
YouTuber Mark Rober wanted to get a taste of what it would feel like to be in the middle of a shark-feeding frenzy.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
States couldn't afford to pay their share of the new benefits, and the president's executive order excludes many of the country's 30 million unemployed people.
Hilary Swank is an astronaut torn between her mission to Mars and her attachments to her family back at Earth in Netflix's new space series "Away." "Away" premieres on Netflix on September 4.
The waters around Mosher Island can be treacherous, and it was Thom Drew's job to help ships navigate them — until the Coast Guard automated lighthouses like his.
The ads are everywhere. You can learn to serve like Serena Williams or write like Margaret Atwood. But what MasterClass really delivers is something altogether different.
There are a lot of caveats you have to put in your Instagram captions this day.
How a contract killer's 35-year run of murder and mayhem in California's Central Valley reflects a far more widespread injustice: The institutions that were supposed to protect a community failed it again and again.
Mississippi's former AG waged a nine-year battle with Google that prompted the company to take him to court — provoking states that are now pursuing a potentially devastating lawsuit.
Here's how YouTuber Stuff Made harnessed explosive charges to design a baseball hat that hits the ball way faster than normal people can hit by hand.
10-year-old Nandi Bushell shows her range by covering the Joy Division hit all by herself.
The oldest-known living person is Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who is a mind-boggling 116 years old. But if you ask David Sinclair, he'd argue that 116 is just middle age. At least, he thinks it should be.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.