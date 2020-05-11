In normal times, Andrew Cotter is a sports commentator for the BBC. In quarantimes, Cotter has been providing us with stellar dog content — really top notch stuff. Previously, we've met Cotter's dogs Olive and Mabel as they faced off in eating, fetching and toy-holding competitions.

Cotter's latest video eschews sports for something far more familiar these days: the "state of the company" Zoom meeting. It's a delight:

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020



More of this, less of this.



[Via Twitter]