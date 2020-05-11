Guy Holds A Parody Zoom Meeting With His Dogs, And It's Utterly Delightful
In normal times, Andrew Cotter is a sports commentator for the BBC. In quarantimes, Cotter has been providing us with stellar dog content — really top notch stuff. Previously, we've met Cotter's dogs Olive and Mabel as they faced off in eating, fetching and toy-holding competitions.
Cotter's latest video eschews sports for something far more familiar these days: the "state of the company" Zoom meeting. It's a delight:
More of this, less of this.
[Via Twitter]