'MABEL, YOU'VE SWITCHED OFF THE CAMERA'

· Updated:

In normal times, Andrew Cotter is a sports commentator for the BBC. In quarantimes, Cotter has been providing us with stellar dog content — really top notch stuff. Previously, we've met Cotter's dogs Olive and Mabel as they faced off in eating, fetching and toy-holding competitions.

Cotter's latest video eschews sports for something far more familiar these days: the "state of the company" Zoom meeting. It's a delight:


More of this, less of this.


[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'TELL MY FAMILY YOU TALKED TO ME'

2 diggs bbc.com

For Sudeep Choudhury, work on merchant ships promised adventure and a better life. But during a voyage in dangerous waters, his fate would come to depend on a band of drug-fueled jungle pirates — and the whims of a mysterious figure called The King.

SCHOOL'S OUT FOR... EVER

nymag.com

As the possibility that college campuses may not be able to reopen this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic grows, will a handful of elite cyborg universities soon monopolize higher education?

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample