Guy Has Priceless Exchange With Bear Stealing From Bird Feeder, Treats It Basically Like A Dog
We do not recommend this as standard bear encounter protocol, but this is simply hilarious.
[Via Twitter]
In a remote part of the Olympic Peninsula, a local gun shop owner became convinced that antifa was coming. What happened next: paranoia, accusations and a bizarre standoff deep in the woods.
From a large chunk of landmass to a minuscule dot of earth, here's each country ranked by their surface area.
Gravity? Never heard of her.
When can activities such as seeing a doctor or attending a dinner party return to its status quo? Here's the likely timeline.
The LRAD is like a car alarm from hell—and if you aren't careful, it could permanently damage your hearing.
A driver in British Columbia captured the moment a truck in front of it scraped against a bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Creating a quaranteam can help mitigate risk while still providing social interactions.
Late last month, several porn companies' statements of support for Black Lives Matter were met with intense skepticism from black performers.
The owners were wondering where their garbage bin had gone. Now they finally know.
There's a 21 percent orgasm gap between lesbians and straight women. We asked lesbians what can be done about that.
The pandemic has devastated global tourism, and many will say "good riddance" to overcrowded cities and rubbish-strewn natural wonders. Is there any way to reinvent an industry that does so much damage?
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
Rick Astley paid a surprise visit to the subreddit r/pics with a hilariously retro photograph of himself riding a bicycle during his first tour backstage in Las Vegas and received an epic reply.
Luckily for the guy, the gate missed him by a foot.
At a time when thousands of Americans are lining up in food bank lines, why are farmers dumping their milk? Vox explains how the coronavirus has created an unprecedented supply chain problem.
While residents of China's capital feel like they're living under lockdown again, it's still a limited outbreak, and authorities are determined to keep it that way.
What happens to a multi-colored tie-dye t-shirt when inundated with water for six months?
Dads are taking parenting much more seriously. But according to a new study of sitcoms, the stereotype of the foolish father remains stubbornly in place.
Activity boxes and inflatable pools replace summer camp and trips to the beach.
Back in 2011, Kevin Smith told a story about how Harvey Weinstein loudly talked on his cell phone throughout a screening of one of his films and how he dealt with it.
Call them what they are: tracking beacons
Remember when innocuous small talk was a thing? Well, that's gone now in 2020.
Because of phone number reuse, I ended up receiving a load of a stranger's personal WhatsApp messages.
Just hanging out by the pool is fine and all, but have you tried hanging out by the pool in an inflatable dino costume?
He doesn't always nail every answer, but this is leaps and bounds ahead of how we might have fared.
How Epic Games created its smash hit and shook up the video game industry.
Thanks to the pandemic, we're spending every day like it's Independence Day this summer.
A snafu inside an Arizona car wash, which happened because the SUV driver had forgotten to put their car in neutral, led to $2,000 worth of damages.
An us-versus-them culture has deadly consequences.
The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.
You could just go to the store and buy extremely cheap ramen noodles or make it yourself for approximately $464.
First a target in the culture wars, then part of queer internet canon, the show continues to defy all expectations.
Move aside, "2012." You've never seen anything like the catastrophe movie that is "2020."
Public health experts think COVID-19 risk is lower outside and restaurateurs want to fill tables. It's an easy solution — except for all the hard parts.
The contest pits all of NASA's photographers (about 70 of them) against one another to see who captured the most engaging photos the previous year.
Sometimes you just have an itch that you desperately have to scratch.
Fifty years after the first march, prominent organizers and activists tell its story and talk about how it spread across the globe.
Yet over the last five hours of Garcia's life, a ProPublica investigation found, nurses and deputies appeared oblivious to both his rhabdomyolysis and his psychosis, doing nothing to treat either.
It seemed like Zoom became a thing overnight but it actually was nine years in the making.
Wall Street investment funds took control of Oregon's private forests. Now, wealthy timber corporations reap the benefits of tax cuts that have cost rural counties billions.
How the muralist Matthew Willey learned to love bees.
"I'm alive and I kiss the ground literally every morning that I wake up."
Two rival gangs meet up in a warehouse armed to the teeth with cameras.
Turning down Pittsburgh's lights might help the city see stars, but first, astronomers needa map of the city's light pollution.
Nothing screams terror more than a Hans Zimmer-like score with footage of a man sipping a drink in a banana suit.