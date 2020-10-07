Guy Gives His Family Members Hugs Unprompted To See How They'd React
Someone give us a hug now, please.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Someone give us a hug now, please.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
More than half of states rely on signature matching to verify the identities of people who vote by mail. These states compare signatures they have on file with the ones voters put on their ballot envelopes.
From Rick Sanchez to Rocket Raccoon, everyone loves a good antihero. Here are the 50 best of all time, ranked.
If you're an Olympian, diving 10 meters is a piece of cake. For us normies, it's no walk in the park.
Someone give us a hug now, please.
In addition to all of his great finger-tapping guitar solos, Eddie also filed a patent in 1985 for a unique "musical instrument support" for instruments such as the guitar, banjo and mandolin.
It is worth noting that when I started I had never used a telescope before and had zero background in photography. So I'd like to think that if I can learn all of this, so can anyone else!
Just don't ask him to speak French.
Salmon-loving animal beats off 11 chunky rivals in popular voting for Fat Bear Week at Alaska park.
Sometimes Google goes something so senseless that it is incumbent upon anyone who cares at all to throw the company's justification in its face and tell them they blew it.
There never will be another Freddie Mercury, but this marionette puppet in Madrid comes awfully close.
This guy was out cruising with his cousin when he decided to show off. "The driver was ok, minus the big hit to his ego and wallet."
The Globe Independent used Facebook ads to widely promote plagiarized stories that were often critical of China.
The two deepfake political ads from anti-corruption organization RepresentUs come with the same message: democracy is fragile.
The folk saint Santa Muerte might seem mysterious, but her devotees embrace a wide variety of everyday practices.
Nathan Apodaca went viral on TikTok over a week ago when he skateboarded while sipping Ocean Spray cranberry juice and singing along to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." And now the video has finally gone full circle.
The beloved show "Drunk History" has come to an end, but its legacy lives on. With help from creator Derek Waters, we revisit the show's funniest and best segments.
None of them were felled on the field, but for each former Trojan, football was inextricably tied to mortality. These are their stories.
This is bound to turn some heads on the road.
Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna win for technology that gives scientists unprecedented abilities to change the code of life.
From Bugs Bunny to Spike Spiegel to Miles Morales, the 128-year history of a boundless art form that continues to draw us all in.
Owning and driving a car in New York City is not for the weak-willed.
The famous subreddit started as a forum for one man to ask about his workplace behavior. Seven years later, it's become a place where millions of people discuss good, bad, and everything in between. How did it get here?
The Hydraulic Press Channel sets their sights on these seemingly indestructible hex nuts.
Fans are rallying to liberate the singer from her father's control. But emancipation narratives from Mariah Carey and other pop stars show how complex independence can be.
With hate on the rise, the self-admitted ex-racist says it's time to speak out.
It's a dog by name, a squirrel by heart.
It's not just hot, dry conditions and fire suppression that has exacerbated 2020's western fires. There's also the attack of the beetles to consider.
Young people are turning to their favorite social media platform to stand out, but viral novelty only goes so far.
James Corden performs a special version of Paul McCartney's classic "Maybe I'm Amazed" in honor of Donald Trump's grandiose return to the White House.
Beatrice Lumpkin, who began voting 80 years ago, told WBBM the first presidential candidate she voted for was Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1940. She hasn't missed a vote since.
With a native 2160p resolution, HDR capability and Freesync support, this 27-inch Acer display is an excellent option for a powerful gaming setup. Plus, it has over a thousand Amazon reviews and averages 4.6/5 stars.
This tasting room in Krasnodar, Russia had to dial back operations after this freak incidient.
Sympathy is both key to human psychology and source of much of our misery. For Adam Smith, the philosophical life is the cure.
Theater owners across the country explain how they're going to survive 2020: "It's a darker time now than when theaters were initially closed."
Eddie Van Halen, the virtuoso guitarist for Van Halen, died Tuesday at the age of 65. His contributions to music are innumerable, but this guitar solo is the moment he became a legend.
An eviction notice on Clarebird Avenue and rising home prices on Daleview Drive reflect how the pandemic is reinforcing racial inequality.
With fears of a "twindemic" in the United States this fall, here's a guide to understanding what's making you feel terrible.
When being qualified isn't nearly enough.
Daily passengers travelling by air dropped by 95 percent in the first month of the pandemic.
At least four inmates were subjected to the "inhuman" discipline in an attorney visitation room of the jail last November and December, according to the charge.
Daniel Holland unearthed this scary dental school robot footage just in time for Halloween.
The report also accused the employee of misusing a library credit card to buy electronics and home goods for personal use.
To date, 240 people from 19 countries have visited the International Space Station. No one person, no one crew, could convey the space station story in its entirety. But we asked some of the people who've spent the most time there: What's it like?
Jared Rydelek goes on a mission to find the rarest berries in the northern hemisphere.
Sometimes the best optical illusions are the ones you encounter by accident.
If you're nervous about judgement or comparison, try thinking of this as a hot way of getting to know each other better.
The 2020 NHL draft happened virtually this year, and the Ottawa Senators enlisted the help of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek to announce their selection.