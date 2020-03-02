Have you heard of Orbeez, the super-absorbent polymer balls taking over the internet? Well, before you rush out and buy some to dump in your bathtub, we implore you to watch the plight of Frenchman Cyril Schreiner, who dumped tens of thousands of Orbeez into his tub and had a hellishly bad time of it:

his hoover caught on fire when he tried to hoover them up, then he found out the orbeez invaded the entire sewer system in his neighbourhood 😭 pic.twitter.com/gNOgDEK3Ka — sakura's divorce lawyer (@yuqheis) March 1, 2020

the orbeez actually blocked the entire water system in his neighbourhood and he received a letter from town hall saying cops are searching for the culprit 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qt8KBJmYIH — sakura's divorce lawyer (@yuqheis) March 1, 2020

video that precedes unfortunate events pic.twitter.com/6PXkd2unOF — sakura's divorce lawyer (@yuqheis) March 1, 2020

As with anything on the internet, it's certainly possible this is faked, but even if it is, you have to applaud the effort that went into the execution (the sewage water coming out of the sink!).

Schreiner, for his part, seems to be handling the whole thing with his sense of humor intact:

HELLO IT'S ME THE IDIOT 😭😭 — Cyridicule (@cyrilschreiner) March 1, 2020



[Via Twitter]