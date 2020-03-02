NOT HAVING A BALL

Have you heard of Orbeez, the super-absorbent polymer balls taking over the internet? Well, before you rush out and buy some to dump in your bathtub, we implore you to watch the plight of Frenchman Cyril Schreiner, who dumped tens of thousands of Orbeez into his tub and had a hellishly bad time of it:

As with anything on the internet, it's certainly possible this is faked, but even if it is, you have to applaud the effort that went into the execution (the sewage water coming out of the sink!).

Schreiner, for his part, seems to be handling the whole thing with his sense of humor intact:


