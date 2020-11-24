Guy Does A Perfect Impression Of Someone Who Believes They Went To College With SpongeBob
You don't remember that guy who was yellow and square and oddly cartoon-like?
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
You don't remember that guy who was yellow and square and oddly cartoon-like?
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Killing turkeys by hand, pissing in a pot, drinking only alcohol and eating terrible gruel made me understand what life was like back then, and why we celebrate holidays.
"The PE teacher was being horrible to my friend so I hit her with my tennis racket."
When asked by Vanity Fair to rate Shepard's level of attractiveness, Minhaj did not hold back and also gave his assessment of Hollywood's double standards when it comes to male beauty.
You don't remember that guy who was yellow and square and oddly cartoon-like?
Inside the great NBA bubble experiment.
"Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day," poet Helen Steiner Rice once quipped. Perhaps no property embodies that spirit more than the unique home for sale at 1 Rivers Edge Drive in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
There is nothing scarier in the health world than when you combine the terms "gas station," "five days old" and "sushi."
The top players, you see, don't win tournaments by being cleverer than the rest of us. They do it by memorizing a long list of non-words so they can avoid the problems ordinary players encounter.
In a recent survey, people ranked these questions as the worst to answer during an interview.
Eric Andre's surrealist comedy show is all about making people uncomfortable and he upped the ante to 11 on this episode.
I have a thing about different textures touching, so please, proceed with caution.
Last month, home sales rose to a 14-year high. With median home prices increasing 16% year-over-year, which ZIP codes are now the most expensive in the US?
It's not for the faint of heart nor for those who are not ready to fall flat on their face.
During the day, immigrant teenagers attend high school. At night, they work in factories to pay debts to smugglers and send money to family. The authorities aren't surprised by child labor. They're also not doing much about it.
I don't consider myself a thief but an activist. I believe these objects should be given back to the African people they were taken from.
Walking across a country in a straight line is no small feat, considering the number of lakes, mountains and swamps you have to traverse.
We haven't heard these sounds in a very long time, but they are forever tied to our memories of the early internet.
It's like they're speaking two different languages.
The military controls connectivity in this remote region of Pakistan and locals are banding together to demand better.
Museums will not solve the complex problem of climate change, but they might set a powerful example for how to survive, and even thrive, in the Anthropocene.
Normally when we drop a ball on the surface it will bounce a few times before coming to a rest. Not for this surface.
Tarte aux pommes includes fruit cooked and not so cooked, pastry the texture of buttered air, and a presentation that's a gift, like a painting.
Delivered packages are like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get.
"I submitted my work and waited. And waited. Fifteen months, I waited."
Ten years after the meltdown, the country's nuclear reactors remain shut down, and there's no clear path to reducing emissions to net zero.
Rambo the puppy does not trust the latest addition to the family, a bright blue toy dog.
We asked readers what smells they would archive in their own smell museums, what scents are so alive for them that they have become part of them. Here's what they told us.
The "cytokine storms" that precede severe illness in COVID-19 patients have been poorly understood. New research traced the risk of lung damage and organ failure to key proteins that have the potential to be treated with drugs.
Is the dangers of quicksand overblown in popular culture or can quicksand actually swallow a person whole?
More than 20,000 reviews are counted on Amazon, and the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus has an astounding 4.7/5 average score. Plus, you can save $50 off the sticker price for a limited time.
Once the first service is complete, the overhead lights are typically dimmed. Passengers then either doze off, catch up on work or watch a movie or TV show. But what exactly does the crew do when the lights are out?
There are some people in the world who just have pure passion for their creations. This guy is one of them.
The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process.
Thanksgiving is a holiday steeped in tradition and nostalgia. But it's the 21st century, so what about an entire Thanksgiving meal with "future foods" — you know, food tech — swapped in for normal ingredients? Enjoy your Soylent gravy.
Technology can be tricky to manage, especially if you have a prankster son.
Future cabinet member Antony Blinken calls the songs he's posted to Spotify under the moniker ABlinken "wonk rock."
Many still regard video games as a waste of time or downright sinister. But the real story is very different, says Guardian video games editor Keza MacDonald.
After caring for his egg for two months, an emperor penguin finally saw his chick hatch in this beautiful moment captured by a robotic spy camera.
Warehouse jobs at Amazon typically start at $15 an hour.
Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton celebrated their fifth Thanksgiving on Friday in Mesa, Arizona, but there was an empty seat at the dinner table. After 43 years of marriage, Dench's husband, Lonnie Dench, passed away in April from complications caused by COVID-19.
Who knew that bagpipes and swing would go so well together? Not the crowd and certainly not us.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
From the classic "Black Beauty" novel to "Black Beauty" on Disney Plus, from all of "My Little Pony" to "American Girl," these are the novels, TV shows, films, video games, and horse figurines that turned multiple generations of young women into what we affectionately call "horse girls."
Trump's 2018 joke about "Carrots" the turkey refusing to concede the win and demanding a recount hits very differently now.
For all the tens of billions of dollars poured into online advertising just in the United States alone, how much does that money actually do its job of changing the minds of consumers?
The ancestral sauce of black tucupi is making its way onto the menus of some of South America's best restaurants, bringing a new sense of pride to an age-old tradition.
Just trying to get some quality me time in under-utilized places.