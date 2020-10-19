This Is The Worst Way To Find Out Your Ferry Service Is Suspended
Last weekend, in an odd twist of events, ferry service to the Greenpoint landing in New York City was allegedly suspended because of restricted access from new owners of the pier.
Though details of why this public transportation snafu was allowed to happen in the first place are still unclear, what seems to be evident is that the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the corporation that runs the ferry, did a poor job of notifying passengers of the change.
According to this video posted by Twitter user Elizabeth Adams, the way passengers found out that ferry service had been suspended at their stop was the boat operator calling out to them as it went by.