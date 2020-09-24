True friendships sustain us and give meaning to our lives — but how exactly do we know that they are the real deal? The answers to this Reddit thread from TheGingerGlasses, which asks, "What are some of the 'green flags' of a true friendship?" offer some clues.

From silent moments that brought people together to gestures of kindness, here are some signs of true friendship.

The Right Kind Of Two-Faced

Ones Who Look Out For You, No Matter What

An Old Friend, A Kind Boss And A Final Goodbye To Grandma

I got the news that my grandma was dying this past Tuesday. Unfortunately, I had work at 4 and class beforehand, so I planned on going to see her the next day. However, my sister was confident that she wasn't going to make it. Texting my group chat, I asked my other shift leads if anyone could cover for me. No one answered. I left for work early. At the shop, I was beyond frustrated at my friends that I started ranting to my old coworker (and now best friend) who quit a few weeks ago. He jokingly said he would cover for me if my boss would let him. A few mins later my boss walked in, and I tearfully explained to him my situation, and he agreed to let my friend cover my shift for me. My friend then came in to the shop 20 minutes later. I was able to see my grandma and say my goodbyes that night. My grandma passed away an hour after I left. The realest of them all. —nutttymeag

The Sound Of Silence

Non-Judgmental Besties

This was when I realized I'd fallen in love with my now wife. We had been friends for a little over a year before we started dating. Long story short, one night we were just hanging out at my place. I was at my desk, and she was sitting on my bed reading. A couple of hours or so went by and nothing was said. There was never that "need" to fill the silence. I turned to her and said something along the lines of, "I love that we can just enjoy silence together," and she felt the same. It's a super important and commonly overlooked thing, I think. —Qrosik

By Your Side, Through The Good Times And Bad

When There's No Agenda

When The Tea Stays Unspilled

The Literal Ride-Or-Dies We've Made Along The Way



