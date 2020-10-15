This Motorcycle Stunt Someone Pulled Off In 'Grand Theft Auto V' Is, Frankly, Incredible
We were not expecting that this was how the stunt would end.
[Via Reddit]
How the world's greatest public health organization was brought to its knees by a virus, the president and the capitulation of its own leaders, causing damage that could last much longer than the coronavirus.
From a Siberian tiger hugging a Manchurian fir tree to a fox chowing down on a goose, the winners of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, announced Wednesday by the Natural History Museum in London, are simply stunning.
Doug DeMuro somehow got his hands on a Ford Bronco prototype and it's got features out the wazoo.
Homes with gas stoves can contain approximately 50 to 400 percent higher concentrations of NO2 than homes with electric stoves, often resulting in levels of indoor air pollution that would be illegal outdoors.
C-SPAN suspended its Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.
For those of you who wonder how giraffes are able to eat grass lower on the ground, here's your answer.
Belief in God may be declining, but ghosts and paranormal stories are alive and well. Here's why humans tend to believe them.
DC Comics' next event, Future State, launches in January with books by John Ridley, Mariko Tamaki, Brian Michael Bendis, Gene Luen Yang. There's a new POC Batman, Superman's future son, and a new Wonder Woman.
"Do you know how to vote? I know a place you can go. It's called TurboVote.org."
One person's quest to buy an RTX 3080, a piece of tech sold out seemingly everywhere, sent them to some wild places on the Internet.
A day in the not-so-secret life of bees.
Once you learn to play 71 different Nirvana riffs, you earn the title of rock god.
Mindfulness is the latest, shiny new tool for promoting a brand of cool capitalism. But it has a dark side.
Kevin Miller combines two famous boy bands with very different music genres and it surprisingly works.
Gotta get your times straight before you time travel
The acclaimed actress and mental-health activist opens up about her Hollywood highs and lows, granddad Ernest, and the time Woody Allen propositioned her when she was 17.
Not every like on an Instagram or Facebook post deserves such intense scrutiny.
Don't just take a bunch of digital photos you plan on doing nothing with. If you want to truly cherish your selfies, make them manifest.
Photographers in five countries show how COVID-19 became a painful, shared experience around the globe.
Stevie Nicks decided to pay homage to the viral TokTok phenomenon by lacing up a pair of roller skates and singing along to the song herself.
When I contacted the email address of a cult whose members all died by suicide in 1997, I wasn't expecting an answer.
Brue the dog regarded its owner with upmost suspicion after she showed up with a new hairstyle.
The most common road suffix in America is — you guessed it — "Road."
The country hopes that when people book their first post-pandemic flights overseas, Iceland will be the top choice.
Here's what you get after paying Jeff Bezos $200,000 for the privilege to go into outer space.
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn controls more wealth than the reported riches of the Saudi king, the sultan of Brunei and the British royal family combined.
Its faith-based 12-step program dominates treatment in the United States. But researchers have debunked central tenets of AA doctrine and found dozens of other treatments more effective.
An intrepid filmmaker restored old footage of the intersection of Broadway and Exchange Alley looking uptown in Manhattan.
"Words like 'bone,' 'pubic,' and 'stream' are frankly ridiculous to ban in a field where we regularly find pubic bones in streams," one participant said of the filter, which organizers had to thwart.
The drawings depict birds, monkeys, killer whales and more. Theories about their ultimate purpose abound.
A broken hose from the Zamboni was likely to blame for this incident that transpired in Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Because of the surge in mail ballots that need to be counted, if the presidential race is close, the winner may not be known on election night. More than 80.5 million absentee ballots have already been requested or sent to voters nationwide.
Jamie Demetriou talks about his very funny series "Stath Lets Flats."
There are those among us who dare to bravely defy gravity.
Disney keeps remaking its animated classics because they make money but this scene sums up why its execution has been a total disaster.
I've spent years with men like the ones charged in a Michigan plot to kidnap the governor. They aren't outsiders — they're intimate products of American democracy.
Don't worry — there's a happy ending.
In 2001, an iconic piece of metal merch appeared on possibly the greatest TV show of all time. The people who were there and those who have preserved its legacy explain how it happened.
After a tumultuous summer that involved a deep reckoning of the brand's work culture and ethos, Bon Appétit's announcement Tuesday of a new slate of Test Kitchen stars has been met with a lukewarm response, to put it mildly.
Here's how a cheap beanie made Carhartt into a formidable global fashion company.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Belichick spent the 1978 season with the Broncos in a cramped office with a window that didn't face outside, learning lessons he still uses today.
This is corny as heck, and we love it.
Could the greatest author in the English language have written so prolifically as is claimed?
In Chile, 25 rare chinchillas sit atop 3.5 million ounces of extractable gold. Can a mining company safely move them?
I need a hero. I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the flight.