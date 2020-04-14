The world right now is, across the board, a really choice combination of horrible, unbearable and absurd. At the very center of this Venn diagram sits the internet. We are living so many more facets of our lives online now, and for the majority of us, it is not a good look. In the age of quarantine, every post is a small, weak cry for help.

i made my clementine a tiny cowboy hat pic.twitter.com/sy9orDzK0Z — idiot babe (wholesome nice girl) (@goldfishbabe101) April 13, 2020



Yet something about being trapped inside and online also heightens everything: the weird things are weirder, the funny things are funnier and the absurd things become so much more wonderfully absurd. And nothing exemplifies this more than this truly unhinged "Gossip Girl" meme that came out of nowhere and makes not even a little bit of sense, but has given us a reason to log on yet another day.

The format is simple — Blake Lively's Serena says something random, and Leighton Meester's Blair responds with an appropriate reshuffle of the letters on "Gossip Girl":

This is testing what little sanity I have left pic.twitter.com/Sn6DzNKQuA — hey BESTie (@baro_tokiyo) April 11, 2020



Who started doing this? What is broken inside of them? We will never know and we do not care. Let's just chase the joy this meme brings.

this is for my spanish people pic.twitter.com/r6u3gQRvdM — V (@digbickvibes) April 12, 2020

of COURSE I had to jump on this gossip girl meme pic.twitter.com/pF6dUhvZjr — elliot green (@heyelliotgreen) April 13, 2020



It's 2020's version of the classic "S[he] Be[lie]ve[d]" meme, and we love it dearly.