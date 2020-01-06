We're Really Not Sure How We Feel About The Marketing For Gwyneth Paltrow's New Netflix Show 'The Goop Lab'
The Netflix show "The Goop Lab" will be a six-part series that explores wellness topics such as psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics. And as you can expect, the trailer and art for the show are a bit... out there.
Here's the trailer for the show, which debuts on the platform on January 24.
And, well, here's the poster for the show:
But then again, what were we really expecting from a company whose Christmas ad last year was so weird that it really defies any description?