The Netflix show "The Goop Lab" will be a six-part series that explores wellness topics such as psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics. And as you can expect, the trailer and art for the show are a bit... out there.

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes you to The Goop Lab on January 24



But then again, what were we really expecting from a company whose Christmas ad last year was so weird that it really defies any description?