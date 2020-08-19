TAKE THE HEAT

Looking at global temperature deviations from 0 to 2019 AD, it's hard to ignore the near-unidirectional climate change that has been occurring since the late 1800s.

Using data from a 2019 Nature Geoscience study, Reddit user bgregory98 put together a visualization that shows the global mean temperature trend for the last 2,000 years. While the global temperature is shown to drop from around 1300 to 1850 AD — a period otherwise known as the Little Ice Age — global temperatures began to climb in the late 19th century and continued to rise exponentially throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.

[OC] Two thousand years of global temperatures in twenty seconds from dataisbeautiful

Here's a still image of the graph that hammers home the fact that we're currently in the grips of global warming:

View post on imgur.com


[Via Reddit]

