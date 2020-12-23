Girl Shares The Grossest Thing We All Used To Do Before COVID
The coronavirus pandemic has made us reevaluate the things we did in the before times but this might have been the grossest.
[Via TikTok]
Also featuring what letters look like for people with synesthesia and photos taken during trucking journeys across the US.
If you want to stream "Love Actually" on Amazon this year, please don't.
According to Mark Rodriguez, "this is a concept trailer for a feature we're shooting 2021" and appears to have been made in complete earnestness.
Some of the best features on any device are the hidden features.
Jean Shepherd was an icon in his time. Now he's not. What happened?
The conversation about TP'ed houses really takes its turns.
We'd like to see ol' Boris wriggle his way out of *this* jam!
The Tesla and SpaceX boss had a lot to say on Twitter this year, much of it about the pandemic, much of it despicable.
Mike Tyson takes on Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson in this action film and the acting leaves much to be desired.
DoublePostedBroski crunched the numbers provided by Politico and put together a data visualization showing where all the money is being distributed.
The sophisticated attack revealed cracks in our cyber armor that we need to fix.
Here's a detailed explanation for why Formula One tires only survive for 50 miles.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
It's hard to tell if this girl is laughing or crying.
Firefighters rescued two workers who were trapped on a dangling platform after an explosion at a downtown Baltimore building that injured as many as 10 people.
Artist Naomi Haverland won the internet on Tuesday when she revealed that her painting of Bad Luck Brian, a ubiquitous meme of a yearbook photograph of Kyle Craven, had been purchased by Craven himself.
One of the main risks of the old robot was the likelihood that the scissors might snip off your ears. So YouTube channel Stuff Made Here decided to fix all of the issues it had to the best of his abilities.
Despite being bigger in size, a cow elk is no match for a pack of wolves.
Layoffs! Dissent! A Michael Flynn snub! Things are not well in the house that brain pills built.
Whole Food's personality is very different from, say, Walmart or Costco's.
Instagram swears it's not targeting sex workers and erotic artists. So why are their profiles still vanishing?
This morning, Bartiromo was under the impression that she was interviewing Dennis Organ, the CEO of Smithfield. In reality, she was speaking to animal rights activist Matt Johnson of Direct Action Everywhere.
Ludwig Goransson hilariously ribs on the wildly popular Disney+ series.
From "Piranesi" to "A Promised Land," 15 new books for understanding and surviving 2020.
Mads Mikkelsen is famously unwitting but this story about how he forgot about one of Hollywood's most powerful producers has to take the cake.
During a pandemic, the "Seinfeld"-created holiday of Festivus takes on a new meaning. It's a special day reserved traditionally for those who are more apt to want to embrace their inner "bah humbug" than their Christmas spirit.
While they may seem harmless, it's troubling that memes with racist and antisemitic origins are entering the mainstream.
One is good at doing thirst traps. The other, mouse traps.
Being able to deliver your product is a key competitive advantage, and Apple has it down. Cars shouldn't be any different.
Is "Die Hard 2" a Christmas movie? Are airport police really that stupid? Can you really just "change sea level" to crash a plane? Let's settle this once and for all.
Popular personality tests, like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, are well designed but each test comes with a set of specific limitations and inconsistencies. Learn how over the years these tests provide metrics that're used in schools, corporate work and personal relationship building.
The boutique fitness phenomenon sold exclusivity with a smile, until a toxic atmosphere and a push for growth brought the whole thing down.
Jon Bon Jovi's bowdlerized "Fairytale of New York" was almost as bad as 2020 itself.
The famous interrogation scene between Macaulay Culkin and John Candy in "Uncle Buck" remains relevant when on a first date in your 30s.
Juan Becerra was helping to put the finishing touches on the $5 billion stadium when tragedy struck. The loss has devastated family, friends and coworkers.
Nearly 700 people on bikes have been killed by drivers this year. This is who we lost.
'Tis the season of gift-giving and being utterly perplexed by the gifts you receive.
1,200 hours later, I regret nothing.
A short, manic journey into the Swedish furniture giant's most mysterious dessert.
The Monkey Slug Caterpillar is a master of disguise, as captured by David Weiller in the Amazon Rainforest of Puyo, Ecuador.
Don't count on timely Christmas deliveries this year.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Our hearts go out to all the filmmakers that worked hard on their movies only to have a pandemic shut down the world's movie theaters. But there still were some pretty good ones we'll watch eventually as shown here.
Here are the real-life Scrooges trying to ruin Christmas for everyone.
Once seemingly alone in their love for the canned meat product, many Asian Americans today are finding comfort in each other's shared histories.
Alexey Navalny explains how he allegedly tricked a Russian agent into revealing the details of his poisoning.