The US men's national soccer team is currently not very good, but there are some extremely good youngsters coming through the ranks, including 17-year-old Gio Reyna (son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna).

In a German cup match on Tuesday against Werder Bremen, Reyna scored an absolute beauty for Borussia Dortmund, pulling them within one goal of Bremen. "Perfect strike" really doesn't oversell it

A PERFECT STRIKE!



Gio Reyna, son of former USMNT captain Claudio Reyna, scores his first goal for Dortmund! pic.twitter.com/sPSaPIqdH9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 4, 2020

Hopefully we'll see some more of that in the 2020 World Cup.



