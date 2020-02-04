American Teenager Gio Reyna Scores A Ludicrous Goal For Borussia Dortmund
The US men's national soccer team is currently not very good, but there are some extremely good youngsters coming through the ranks, including 17-year-old Gio Reyna (son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna).
In a German cup match on Tuesday against Werder Bremen, Reyna scored an absolute beauty for Borussia Dortmund, pulling them within one goal of Bremen. "Perfect strike" really doesn't oversell it
Hopefully we'll see some more of that in the 2020 World Cup.
