There's nothing like a last-second block in a rivalry game to… spark the worst brawl in college basketball in years. Well, that's what happened at the final buzzer of Kansas' blowout win over in-state rivals Kansas State, and things got wild:

HUUUUUUUUGE brawl at the end of K-State-Kansas pic.twitter.com/vtdpBlKqnt — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 22, 2020

How wild? As Timothy Burke notes, the brawl reached WWE levels, with one Kansas player attempting to give a Kansas State player the chair:

we almost had a chairshot pic.twitter.com/nY7fviM9zf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 22, 2020

Here's how it looked to one reporter sitting near the the brawl:

An all-out brawl just happened. pic.twitter.com/73MBmr0RNf — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) January 22, 2020

De Sousa — the player with the initial block and then picked up the chair — will likely face a suspension, as will a few other players.

Kansas's mascot solemnly covered his eyes in shame during the melee.

There's so much to unpack in the Kansas K-State brawl but we should take a moment to appreciate the Jayhawk staying in character to solemnly cover his mascot eyes and look away because he can't bear to watch pic.twitter.com/1Z4RFDI7KH — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 22, 2020



