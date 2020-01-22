Outrageous Brawl Breaks Out During The Final Play Of Kansas/Kansas State Game
There's nothing like a last-second block in a rivalry game to… spark the worst brawl in college basketball in years. Well, that's what happened at the final buzzer of Kansas' blowout win over in-state rivals Kansas State, and things got wild:
How wild? As Timothy Burke notes, the brawl reached WWE levels, with one Kansas player attempting to give a Kansas State player the chair:
Here's how it looked to one reporter sitting near the the brawl:
De Sousa — the player with the initial block and then picked up the chair — will likely face a suspension, as will a few other players.
Kansas's mascot solemnly covered his eyes in shame during the melee.
[Via Twitter]