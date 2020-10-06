👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

A Guy Who's Been Living Solo In A Ghost Town Did A Reddit AMA, And The Whole Discussion Is Fascinating
OLD TOWN ROAD

Two years ago, Brent Underwood purchased the abandoned mining town of Cerro Gordo, where he has been living as its sole resident for the last six months. When Underwood went on Reddit's r/IAmA to do a Q&A last Sunday, many Reddit users had questions for him about his experience living in Cerro Gordo and how he managed to pull the whole thing off. Here are some of the most interesting insights we've gleaned from the post.


It Cost $1.4 Million To Buy The Town

Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".


And Yes, Underwood Really Does Own The Town

Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".


The Reason He's Living In The Town Now Is Because Of COVID-19

Comment from discussion Mutapi's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".
Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".


While There Is Electricity And (For Now) Water, There Is No Sewer

Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".


There Is, However, Internet — Thank Goodness

Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".


And This Is How He Fills His Days

Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".


He Spends A Lot Of Time Exploring Mines And Once Spent The Night In A Mine

Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".
Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".


Cerro Gordo Is A Famous 'Ghost Town,' And Underwood Has Had A Few Paranormal Experiences

Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".


Some Of The Coolest Things He's Found Since Moving In Are 19th-Century Artifacts

I was cleaning up the original general store (which opened around 1891) and in the way back, under tons of old furniture, I found this old briefcase. It was wrapped in a blanket and shoved under one of the original counters in the store.

It was FULL of documents surrounding the lives of three different miners — their highs (love letters, mining claims, selling silver) and their lows (divorce settlements, lawsuits over unpaid bills and letters to friends). I really liked that glimpse into life back then. There was even a map outlining SOMETHING on the property that one had received. I've been working for a few months to figure out exactly where the map leads and why. It's like a treasure hunt. —hkaustin

And here's a picture of Underwood's findings:

View this post on Instagram

I found this briefcase a few days when cleaning out the old general store at Cerro Gordo. It was neatly tucked under an old blanket, under a counter, behind piles of furniture and junk that hadn't been touched in decades. The briefcase is made of paper that still shows bourbon at $0.69 a bottle.⁣ ⁣ I opened it to find hundreds of documents – bank statements, checks, mining claims, lawsuits over unpaid accounts, contracts to sell ore, contracts to buy land, and even a divorce from the Supreme Court that cited "extreme cruelty." ⁣ ⁣ The highs and lows of former miners lives, all spelled out in faded ink and crumpled contracts. It's strange going through a box like that. You're hesitant to touch anything in fear you'll damage history But as I sifted through the box I found records of three former miners – a Mr. Reynolds, Mr. Leary, and Mr. Carothers. All three miners that tried their hand at the American dream. ⁣ ⁣ In the bit of research I could do it seems Mr. Leary was born in 1881. Mr. Reynolds in 1884, and Mr. Carothers in 1893. They all were miners by trade. All staked their own mining claims and tried their hand at the American dream. The letters and lawsuits lay out the difficulty of that path. But in the other letters is an overwhelming sense of hope. A hope that the next drilling will bring the riches they've been searching for. The hope of a dreamer you can still feel today in Cerro Gordo.⁣ ⁣ Here is a few of the documents:⁣ ⁣ 1. briefcase showing the start of documents⁣ ⁣ 2. briefcase in old general store (not where it was found, but placed on shelf)⁣ ⁣ 3. checks from 1926 for $20 and $31.65 and a check from 1931 for $20⁣ ⁣ 4. a mining lease Mr. Leary took out in 1934⁣ ⁣ 5. a letter to Mr. Leary in 1934 from the Utah Junk Company offering to buy 200 tons of his zinc ore⁣ ⁣ 6. the final decree of divorce in 1939 for Mr. Reynolds citing "extreme cruelty" ⁣ ⁣ 7. a lawsuit from 1943 demanding Mr. Reynolds to pay $10.66 to Lone Pine Lumber⁣ ⁣ 8. Mr. Carother's income tax return from 1945. He made $2,386.22. Occupation: Miner⁣ ⁣ 9. Mr. Carother's bank statements from 1952. He had $89.70 in his Bank of America account.⁣ ⁣ 10. A letter to Mr. Carothers from a f

A post shared by Brent Underwood (@brentwunderwood) on


He's Also Found Artifacts Older Than The Briefcase

Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".

You can see photos of the coins here:


His Long-Term Goal For The Town Is To Have Other People Come In And Experience It

Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".


And This Is What Is Keeping Underwood Motivated To Stay In Cerro Gordo

Comment from discussion GrafSchnecke's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".
Comment from discussion hkaustin's comment from discussion "Iama guy who has been living alone in an abandoned 'ghost town' for over 6 months. I bought the town just over two years ago. AMA!".


And if you're curious about more of Underwood's life in Cerro Gordo, you can check out his videos here:


Editor's note: some comments have been edited for clarity.

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample