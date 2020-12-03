The Name Of Stephen Miller's Child Revealed, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Now that we're officially in the last month of the year, we're looking wearily ahead to 2021 and basking in the remnant chaos of 2020.

This is what courage looks like:

making the zoom link…that's leadership — Chris Fleming (@chrisfluming) December 1, 2020

2. Babies don't even DO anything.

my friend said she can't hangout this week bc she just gave birth?? u have known the baby 1 day and me 13 years but ok — ⛓ (@Dravenn_) November 29, 2020

3. Honestly same:

I tell my cat "I know" whenever she meows but I'm gonna be honest, I have no fucking idea — MehGyver (@TheAndrewNadeau) November 26, 2020

4. Loving Heinz's new makeup line:

Idk what foundation to go with pic.twitter.com/hMisH3C4Sm — its a me, barry bongss! (@barrybongss2) December 1, 2020

5. Can these lists please stop attacking me?

every year they try to figure out "30 under 30" but i think i've solved it once and for all pic.twitter.com/wW7EJsgL3y — connorthemiller (@connorthemiller) December 1, 2020

6. Two-in-one: some suggestions for unique names for your children.

Weird name for a kid pic.twitter.com/7dRD6OQETC — Screamer Jim (@HeheWaitWhut) December 1, 2020

why did saturn name his son that pic.twitter.com/lxjP8OIDsm — microwave packaging gf 🪤 (@vibegender) November 28, 2020

7. OK wow:

that a threat? pic.twitter.com/lbL9qQPJoL — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) December 1, 2020

8. I'm in this tweet and I don't like it:

A little about me pic.twitter.com/5KqULAqHn9 — Andrea Hickey (@andrea_h1ckey) November 28, 2020

9. Truly would not be surprised at this point.

BREAKING: Monolith Inexplicably Returns… With Stories pic.twitter.com/If61Aj0iaC — Tim Quirino (@timquirino) November 30, 2020

10. Please. No more.

Last month of 2020 here we come pic.twitter.com/CTKxN8OkAM — TЯACE (@scruched) December 1, 2020

