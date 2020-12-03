👋 Welcome to Digg

The Name Of Stephen Miller's Child Revealed, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week
MEET MY SONS, YOGA AND BUSINESS

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Now that we're officially in the last month of the year, we're looking wearily ahead to 2021 and basking in the remnant chaos of 2020.

  1. This is what courage looks like:

2. Babies don't even DO anything.

3. Honestly same:

4. Loving Heinz's new makeup line:

5. Can these lists please stop attacking me?

6. Two-in-one: some suggestions for unique names for your children.

7. OK wow:

8. I'm in this tweet and I don't like it:

9. Truly would not be surprised at this point.

10. Please. No more.

For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

