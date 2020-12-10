CAN SOMEONE CHECK ON SPONGEBOB

Within the last week, we watched Rudy Giuliani get COVID, heard a lot of confusing news about Spiderman, and received word of yet another Taylor Swift album while we're still waiting on a second stimulus check. Let's see how we're coping.

Online dating is really getting more and more popular, huh?

2. An ambitious quarantine project:

My crush texting me: gonna have a quiet night in with a bottle of wine!! can you make it?



Me texting back: I've never tried but I think you use grapes, good luck! — Jon (@ArfMeasures) December 6, 2020

3. But seriously is he OK?

Google: You shot up in a cold sweat at 3:30am. You wanted to know if they're still making Spongebob



Me: Are they?



Google: You asked "Is spongbib die" — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) December 6, 2020

4. That's rough, buddy.

BREAKING: Giuliani has been air-lifted to Walter Reed & Sons Piano Repair — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) December 7, 2020

5. You know the feeling:

Me checking if everyone is vibing with the song I put on pic.twitter.com/672J9JQYiz — ãdãm (@AdamSB___) December 7, 2020

6. @ Jeff:

amazon at checkout: do u wanna donate to charity



me: BITCH DO YOU??? — kai™️ (@kaichoyce) December 6, 2020

7. Yeah, we were, uh, busy with stuff:

I sympathize with college kids who won't get to have classic campus experiences like hooking up which I also didn't get to do, for other reasons — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) December 8, 2020

8. I —

thinking about how 2020 gave us more taylor swift studio albums than government stimulus checks — duʿā bint lipa (@afroelven) December 10, 2020

9. I have only seen 1, 2, 1 and 2, so I'd also like to know the answer to this:

Do I have to have watch Spiderman 1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 1, and 2 to understand what's going on in Spiderman 3? — Ebert (@horsedivorce) December 9, 2020

10. Some seasonal wisdom:

Everyone hot takes. This Christmas, it's time to hot give. — alex goldman (@AGoldmund) December 6, 2020

