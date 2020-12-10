👋 Welcome to Digg

CAN SOMEONE CHECK ON SPONGEBOB

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Within the last week, we watched Rudy Giuliani get COVID, heard a lot of confusing news about Spiderman, and received word of yet another Taylor Swift album while we're still waiting on a second stimulus check. Let's see how we're coping.

  1. Online dating is really getting more and more popular, huh?

2. An ambitious quarantine project:

3. But seriously is he OK?

4. That's rough, buddy.

5. You know the feeling:

6. @ Jeff:

7. Yeah, we were, uh, busy with stuff:

8. I —

9. I have only seen 1, 2, 1 and 2, so I'd also like to know the answer to this:

10. Some seasonal wisdom:

For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

