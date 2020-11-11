Amateur Artist Draws Hilarious 'Rubbish' Pet Portraits, Earns Thousands For Homeless Charity

Phil Heckels has raised $35,000 for a homeless charity by drawing hilarious outsider art of people's pets.

According to CNN, Heckels was making thank-you cards with his 6-year-old son Sam to send to his family when the idea came to mind. Though he had never drawn before in his life, Heckels, who goes by the pseudonym Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, crudely drew the family dog and then uploaded a photo of the drawing — alongside a facetious asking price of £299 (approximately $390) — to Facebook. All of a sudden, a surge of requests came in from friends asking him to draw their pets.

"I had absolutely no idea this would all pan out as it has," Heckels told Digg in an email. "The first pictures were just posted on my own Facebook page as a joke to my 90 or so friends. It's just gradually built momentum, and it's been so overwhelming!"

Heckels posts the portraits on the Facebook page "Pet Portraits By Hercule" and urges folks to donate on Turning Tides's JustGiving page.

Here are a few of our favorites of Hercule Van Wolfwinkle's artwork.

