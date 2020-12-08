Baseball Player Freddie Freeman's Son Has Adorable Reaction To Playing Ball With Father
All's fair in familial love and ball games.
[Via Twitter]
I took my Jeep loaded to the brim with metal and made bank.
"How we made the pandemic a political thing makes me absolutely enraged," Jones told Joy Reid on Wednesday night.
Sometimes bookcases can't take the weight of too many books. In the case of this one, it couldn't even take the weight of itself.
The annual defense policy bill is where GOP lawmakers draw the line.
Having trouble finding the right gift for that special someone? This collection of snacks from Japan is worth every penny.
Joe Biden has offered Marcia Fudge the role of HUD secretary, even though she is more qualified for the Department of Agriculture.
r/FemaleDatingStrategy empowers lonely and vulnerable "queens" and vigorously challenges the sacred cows of third-wave feminism.
Maryn Short had a stunning realization while trying a fancy Starbucks drink.
The phone call came shortly before Loeffler, Perdue endorsed improbable election challenge
Who might be Alex Trebek's successor? Ken Jennings? Anderson Cooper? LeVar Burton? Dane Cook?!
The UMass Lowell Pink Floyd Ensemble performed the classic album in its entirety.
It wasn't just erratic and violent behavior that wrecked one of the world's most bankable stars. It was his unquenchable thirst for revenge.
A man was hiking in the Mosquito Range alpine when he came across this site.
For years, the funding behind the right-wing, pro-Trump publication The Federalist has been a total mystery. Many Twitter users have asked the website's leaders, repeatedly, "Who funds The Federalist?" only to be blocked by the likes of publisher Ben Domenech, co-founder Sean Davis, or senior editor Mollie Hemingway.
Avoiding superspreader events, requiring masks and encouraging remote work are all part of the transition's effort to keep its staff safe.
They should just make all of Will Ferrell's movies like this, honestly.
A Redditor asked about the most conspicuous scams that are happening right under people's noses, and the community happily responded with numerous mainstream filmflams.
The toxic chemical is more than an alternative type of tear gas.
Actor Amanda Henderson had an unexpected answer to a question she didn't know on "Celebrity Mastermind" earlier this year.
Minutes into a public health district's virtual meeting to vote on a local mask mandate in Idaho on Tuesday evening, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo tearfully excused herself after getting a phone call that anti-mask protesters had surrounded her home.
Eric Bauza will be voicing Bugs Bunny in the new Space Jam movie starring LeBron James.
Many hospitals around the country are getting dangerously full with COVID-19 hospitalizations. Check this map, which shows the ratio of COVID-19 hospitalizations to total beds, to see how your local hospital is faring.
In mid-November, as President Donald Trump railed against the election results, his wife, first lady Melania Trump publicly agreed with his sentiments. But privately, a handful of days after the final state tally, the first lady tasked an emissary with discreetly finding out what was available to her in terms of budget and staff allocation for post-White House life.
"You're vegan? Is it contagious?"
Pauline Dakin's childhood in Canada in the 1970s was full of secrets, disruption and unpleasant surprises. She wasn't allowed to talk about her family life with anyone — and it wasn't until she was 23 that she was told why.
COVID infections are low to nonexistent in several countries, where life looks practically normal. Some people even occasionally forget there's a pandemic going on.
To say this is bonkers would be an understatement.
The effects of his reign will linger. But democracy survived.
After pausing in the months before the election, federal authorities are now actively investigating the business dealings of Hunter Biden, a person with knowledge of the probe said. His father, President-elect Joe Biden, is not implicated.
An artist claims he pulled off the greatest stunt of 2020. Here's how he did it.
Newsmax TV scores a ratings win over Fox News for the first time ever Newsmax's win, fueled by conservative viewers who are disappointed by the election results, happened Monday evening.
With few other luxuries within reach, my peers and I are finding comfort in our fur children.
When we said we wanted a door that led to the kitchen, this isn't exactly what we had in mind.
The red-hot vaccine developer could have made you a small fortune this year.
The US intelligence community has known about the mysterious object for two years. What could it be?
Cooper Ray is the epitome of a bike courier with a death wish.
Is it truly the thought that counts?
With little else to do, celebs showed their asses at every opportunity in 2020. Similarly, we were happy to hand it to them with newfound rigor.
The fact that two people born at the same time in different time zones will have different birthdays is low-key blowing our minds.
Keep an eye out on who makes their way to your front step with this wireless video doorbell for just $139.99. And with two-way audio, you can even greet your delivery person from your couch.
It's a sign of what's to come.
Mellissa Carone spoke to Inside Edition in her first interview since her testimony alleging voter fraud went viral.
In a world where life changed seemingly overnight, photographers transformed how they worked, trading intimacy for distance. This is what they captured.
Three friends' decadelong journey to finish "Kentucky Route Zero."
Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence must put side their differences to save Cobra Kai in the new season trailer. "Cobra Kai" season 3 debuts on Netflix next January.