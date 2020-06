Nothing screams terror more than a Hans Zimmer-like score with footage of a man sipping a drink in a banana suit.

i didn't edit this footage at all pic.twitter.com/afEkKzQrXb — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) June 17, 2020

And if you're curious what things are really like in Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, the truth is more nuanced and according to Slate, it's neither a utopia nor a hellscape.



[Via Twitter]