WON DAY AT A TIME

Digg

Fox News host Sandra Smith's candid reaction was caught on a hot mic when she responded to a guest's argument that the election results were still uncertain.

The guest, Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer and conservative activist, said on Fox News that "just because CNN or even Fox News says who's president doesn't make them president."

Perhaps unaware that her mic was live, Smith reacted to Mitchell's claims with an incredulous "What? What is happening?"


It is hard to imagine anyone who could succeed him, and it is harder still to think of anyone who would thrive upon succession. After all, Art Fleming, the original host, didn't like the reboot of the show because he thought moving it from New York to Los Angeles would dumb it down.

