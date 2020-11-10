Fox News Host Doesn't Realize Her Mic Is Live, Reacts Incredulously To Guest Denying Biden Had Won
Fox News host Sandra Smith's candid reaction was caught on a hot mic when she responded to a guest's argument that the election results were still uncertain.
The guest, Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer and conservative activist, said on Fox News that "just because CNN or even Fox News says who's president doesn't make them president."
Perhaps unaware that her mic was live, Smith reacted to Mitchell's claims with an incredulous "What? What is happening?"
[Via Twitter]