A Florida man took an ill-advised leap into the Bass Pro Shop fish aquarium in Fort Myers and now he's wanted by police for trespassing and criminal mischief.

Daniel Armendariz had a friend film the prank, which he posted to Facebook with the caption "Yup well would you look at that," and then he swiftly exited the store.

According to NBC2, the Bass Pro Shops will have to spend approximately $3,000 to decontaminate the aquarium after the incident.

Yup well would you look at that 🤔🤔🤔🤔😜💪💪😄🌴🌴🌴#FloridaCheck Posted by Daniel Armendariz on Sunday, May 10, 2020

[Via Busted Coverage]