You may have seen this visualization of how social distancing can stop the spread of illnesses like COVID-19. What you may not have seen is this, uh, very particular version of it:



That's right: say "Hi, stranger!" to the "Hi Stranger" guy from this viral (and extremely weird) video from a few years back.



Listen to his calming voice and feel at peace while in quarantine. You're doing great.



[Via Twitter]