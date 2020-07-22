This Footage Of Federal Agents Firing Tear Gas In Portland Is Terrifying
Mike Baker, a New York Times correspondent, captured footage of federal agents firing tear gas and other forms of munition in Portland on Tuesday night.
According to Baker, federal agents seemed to come out in force after a facade of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse was set on fire as protest and part of the building's plywood facade was breached.
The aggressive response from feds looks nightmarish in the footage Baker has recorded:
The clash between protestors and federal agents continues to grow in Portland, which has seen federal forces detaining protestors in unmarked vehicles in the past few days.
[Read more about what's happening in Portland here]