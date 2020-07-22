Mike Baker, a New York Times correspondent, captured footage of federal agents firing tear gas and other forms of munition in Portland on Tuesday night.

Feds are out in force now after a fire on the facade of the building pic.twitter.com/SGLdWlZV88 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 22, 2020

According to Baker, federal agents seemed to come out in force after a facade of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse was set on fire as protest and part of the building's plywood facade was breached.

The aggressive response from feds looks nightmarish in the footage Baker has recorded:

The feds came rushing out aggressively. Throwing people to the ground, tear gas, firing less-lethals. One ran at me and punched me in the head, knocked me to the ground. I'm ok. pic.twitter.com/3fZ8VzzPwh — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

The clash between protestors and federal agents continues to grow in Portland, which has seen federal forces detaining protestors in unmarked vehicles in the past few days.



