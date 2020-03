ARE WE GETTING PUNK'D?

During today's press conference on the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci — an immunologist and prominent member of the coronavirus task force — didn't appreciate the president's joke about the deep state:

Note Fauci's reaction when Trump makes a deep state joke at the podium pic.twitter.com/cbNBxgqhRO — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) March 20, 2020

[Via Twitter]



And during the same press briefing, President Trump took issue with NBC reporter Peter Alexander's (relatively innocuous) question and went on a tirade against "sensationalism."

NBC's @PeterAlexander asks Trump what he'd say to Americans who are frightened.



Trump goes on rant against Alexander, says he asked a "nasty question," calls him a "terrible reporter" and attacks NBC and Comcast. pic.twitter.com/vZAk3M4mqR — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 20, 2020



[Via Twitter]