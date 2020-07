View this post on Instagram

I updated this viral video of me helping my beloved son overcome his lack of confidence by inserting a clip of where he is today (end of video). May we all be encouraged to change the way we view progress and have patience with ourselves through the process! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎼 @iamdenaun #Fatherhood #FatherandSon #Throwback