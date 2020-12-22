Everyone knows how expensive real estate is in California — the most expensive ZIP codes in the US are clustered in the Golden State, after all — but as this tweet from Twitter user Hunter Reis shows, the house you can buy for a million dollars in Los Angeles is very different from what you can get in a place like Fall River, Massachusetts.

Obsessed that these homes are the same price pic.twitter.com/QA6UujX7Sj — Hunter Reis (@hunterreis) December 21, 2020

For $1,099,000, you can purchase a 7,860-square-foot English stone Tudor house in Fall River with six opulently decorated bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

In LA, on the other hand, you can spend $1,094,000 on a 2-bedroom house that has a ninth of the square footage of the Fall River house.

It's hard to imagine that two houses of such different sizes can cost the same amount. But as Twitter users have pointed out, the location of the LA house is a crucial factor — and its proximity to Santa Monica and the beach can't be discounted.



