👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
TRULY THE GOLDEN STATE

Everyone knows how expensive real estate is in California — the most expensive ZIP codes in the US are clustered in the Golden State, after all — but as this tweet from Twitter user Hunter Reis shows, the house you can buy for a million dollars in Los Angeles is very different from what you can get in a place like Fall River, Massachusetts.

For $1,099,000, you can purchase a 7,860-square-foot English stone Tudor house in Fall River with six opulently decorated bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

In LA, on the other hand, you can spend $1,094,000 on a 2-bedroom house that has a ninth of the square footage of the Fall River house.

It's hard to imagine that two houses of such different sizes can cost the same amount. But as Twitter users have pointed out, the location of the LA house is a crucial factor — and its proximity to Santa Monica and the beach can't be discounted.


[Via Twitter]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample