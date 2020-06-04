TO REUSABILITY AND BEYOND

· Updated:

The successful launch and landing of Falcon 9 marks the first time an orbital-class rocket has flown and landed five times.


The tech workers in Silicon Valley know you want them gone. They knew it when you protested their buses. They knew it when you trashed their scooters. They definitely knew it when you scrawled "die techie scum" on the sidewalk. But guess what? They don't even want to be here! In fact, they're already packing their bags.

A growing branch of therapy relies on our natural affinity for these majestic animals to help clients process emotions, catalyze change, and treat physical and mental health conditions.

Sexual health and disputes over its meaning reveal the problem at the core of a medical system that requires profit, hence sickness, or people believe they are sick or deformed or lacking and therefore in need of a pill, a procedure or device.

